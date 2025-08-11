CotizacionesSecciones
ODFL: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

141.79 USD 5.23 (3.56%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ODFL de hoy ha cambiado un -3.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 141.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 149.88.

Rango diario
141.56 149.88
Rango anual
140.71 233.26
Cierres anteriores
147.02
Open
146.67
Bid
141.79
Ask
142.09
Low
141.56
High
149.88
Volumen
4.710 K
Cambio diario
-3.56%
Cambio mensual
-4.61%
Cambio a 6 meses
-13.43%
Cambio anual
-28.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B