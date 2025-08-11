QuotesSections
Currencies / ODFL
ODFL: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

145.32 USD 0.07 (0.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ODFL exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 144.63 and at a high of 147.03.

Follow Old Dominion Freight Line Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ODFL News

Daily Range
144.63 147.03
Year Range
140.71 233.26
Previous Close
145.25
Open
145.80
Bid
145.32
Ask
145.62
Low
144.63
High
147.03
Volume
1.495 K
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
-2.24%
6 Months Change
-11.27%
Year Change
-26.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%