ODFL: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
145.32 USD 0.07 (0.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ODFL exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 144.63 and at a high of 147.03.
Follow Old Dominion Freight Line Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ODFL News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- Saia stock outpaces competitors in Q3 tonnage trends, Benchmark maintains Buy
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Old Dominion Stock: Shares Are a Bargain Even Though They Don't Look It
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Old Dominion Freight Line Poised For Recovery, Market Share Gain With Reasonable Valuation
- Old Dominion Unveils Weak LTL Unit Performance for August
- Old Dominion Freight Line stock hits 52-week low at 140.76 USD
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Pick Up Steam; A Fiber-Optics Name Roars Higher, Gap Gets A Makeover (Live Coverage)
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 3 ‘Boring’ Stocks that May Outrun Big Tech And Let You Sleep At Night - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up As Pure Storage Triggers New Buy; Lumentum Up 60% In 2025, Nvidia Off (Live Coverage)
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- Here's Why You Should Give Old Dominion Stock a Miss Now
- 1 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Old Dominion Stock?
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- Old Dominion Freight Line stock hits 52-week low at $141.71
- What To Do With These Seven Stocks After They Plunged (NYSEARCA:IVV)
Daily Range
144.63 147.03
Year Range
140.71 233.26
- Previous Close
- 145.25
- Open
- 145.80
- Bid
- 145.32
- Ask
- 145.62
- Low
- 144.63
- High
- 147.03
- Volume
- 1.495 K
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.27%
- Year Change
- -26.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%