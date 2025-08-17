Valute / ODFL
ODFL: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
140.84 USD 1.55 (1.09%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ODFL ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 140.09 e ad un massimo di 142.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
140.09 142.96
Intervallo Annuale
140.09 233.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 142.39
- Apertura
- 142.96
- Bid
- 140.84
- Ask
- 141.14
- Minimo
- 140.09
- Massimo
- 142.96
- Volume
- 5.330 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.62%
20 settembre, sabato