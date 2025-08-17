QuotazioniSezioni
ODFL: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

140.84 USD 1.55 (1.09%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ODFL ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 140.09 e ad un massimo di 142.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
140.09 142.96
Intervallo Annuale
140.09 233.26
Chiusura Precedente
142.39
Apertura
142.96
Bid
140.84
Ask
141.14
Minimo
140.09
Massimo
142.96
Volume
5.330 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.09%
Variazione Mensile
-5.25%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.01%
Variazione Annuale
-28.62%
