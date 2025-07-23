Divisas / NVR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NVR: NVR Inc
8148.65 USD 50.56 (0.62%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NVR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8090.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8414.14.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NVR Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVR News
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- KBH vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Toll Brothers, Lennar, NVR and D.R. Horton
- Toll Brothers Up 29% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock Now?
- D.R. Horton Stock Rises 48% in 3 Months: Is This Homebuilder Still a Buy?
- U.S. homebuilding stocks in focus as Trump team weighs housing emergency
- D.C. Is Having A Wild Year, But NVR Is Still A Buy (NYSE:NVR)
- Why Is NVR (NVR) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Hovnanian Q3 2025 slides: Revenue up 11% YoY, stock drops despite meeting guidance
- The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- NVR: Margins Are Normalizing As Expected (NYSE:NVR)
- NVR announces $750 million share repurchase program
- United Homes Group Presents Poor Value Even After Extensive Decline In Share Price (UHG)
- PSMMY vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Stocks will try to recover their mojo this week
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- NVR's Q2 Earnings & Homebuilding Revenues Top, New Orders Down Y/Y
- UBS lowers NVR stock price target to $8,150 from $7,900, maintains Neutral rating
- Earnings Summary on NVR
- NVR Beats Q2 Estimates as Margins Fall
- NVR (NVR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Rango diario
8090.00 8414.14
Rango anual
6562.85 9964.77
- Cierres anteriores
- 8199.21
- Open
- 8211.90
- Bid
- 8148.65
- Ask
- 8148.95
- Low
- 8090.00
- High
- 8414.14
- Volumen
- 264
- Cambio diario
- -0.62%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.54%
- Cambio anual
- -17.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B