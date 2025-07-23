CotizacionesSecciones
NVR: NVR Inc

8148.65 USD 50.56 (0.62%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NVR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8090.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8414.14.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NVR Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
8090.00 8414.14
Rango anual
6562.85 9964.77
Cierres anteriores
8199.21
Open
8211.90
Bid
8148.65
Ask
8148.95
Low
8090.00
High
8414.14
Volumen
264
Cambio diario
-0.62%
Cambio mensual
1.32%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.54%
Cambio anual
-17.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B