NVR: NVR Inc
8207.88 USD 78.51 (0.95%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVR exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8127.85 and at a high of 8282.91.
Follow NVR Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
8127.85 8282.91
Year Range
6562.85 9964.77
- Previous Close
- 8286.39
- Open
- 8282.91
- Bid
- 8207.88
- Ask
- 8208.18
- Low
- 8127.85
- High
- 8282.91
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- -0.95%
- Month Change
- 2.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.36%
- Year Change
- -16.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%