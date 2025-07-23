QuotesSections
NVR
NVR: NVR Inc

8207.88 USD 78.51 (0.95%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NVR exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8127.85 and at a high of 8282.91.

Daily Range
8127.85 8282.91
Year Range
6562.85 9964.77
Previous Close
8286.39
Open
8282.91
Bid
8207.88
Ask
8208.18
Low
8127.85
High
8282.91
Volume
72
Daily Change
-0.95%
Month Change
2.06%
6 Months Change
13.36%
Year Change
-16.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%