NVR: NVR Inc

8097.80 USD 92.86 (1.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NVR ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8077.72 e ad un massimo di 8200.01.

Segui le dinamiche di NVR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8077.72 8200.01
Intervallo Annuale
6562.85 9964.77
Chiusura Precedente
8190.66
Apertura
8096.66
Bid
8097.80
Ask
8098.10
Minimo
8077.72
Massimo
8200.01
Volume
123
Variazione giornaliera
-1.13%
Variazione Mensile
0.69%
Variazione Semestrale
11.84%
Variazione Annuale
-17.74%
