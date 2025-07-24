Valute / NVR
NVR: NVR Inc
8097.80 USD 92.86 (1.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NVR ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8077.72 e ad un massimo di 8200.01.
Segui le dinamiche di NVR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8077.72 8200.01
Intervallo Annuale
6562.85 9964.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8190.66
- Apertura
- 8096.66
- Bid
- 8097.80
- Ask
- 8098.10
- Minimo
- 8077.72
- Massimo
- 8200.01
- Volume
- 123
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.74%
20 settembre, sabato