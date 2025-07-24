CotationsSections
Devises / NVR
Retour à Actions

NVR: NVR Inc

8097.80 USD 92.86 (1.13%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NVR a changé de -1.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8077.72 et à un maximum de 8200.01.

Suivez la dynamique NVR Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NVR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
8077.72 8200.01
Range Annuel
6562.85 9964.77
Clôture Précédente
8190.66
Ouverture
8096.66
Bid
8097.80
Ask
8098.10
Plus Bas
8077.72
Plus Haut
8200.01
Volume
123
Changement quotidien
-1.13%
Changement Mensuel
0.69%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.84%
Changement Annuel
-17.74%
20 septembre, samedi