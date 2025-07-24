Devises / NVR
NVR: NVR Inc
8097.80 USD 92.86 (1.13%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NVR a changé de -1.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8077.72 et à un maximum de 8200.01.
Suivez la dynamique NVR Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
8077.72 8200.01
Range Annuel
6562.85 9964.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 8190.66
- Ouverture
- 8096.66
- Bid
- 8097.80
- Ask
- 8098.10
- Plus Bas
- 8077.72
- Plus Haut
- 8200.01
- Volume
- 123
- Changement quotidien
- -1.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.84%
- Changement Annuel
- -17.74%
20 septembre, samedi