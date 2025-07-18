CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LFUS
Volver a Acciones

LFUS: Littelfuse Inc

260.40 USD 3.13 (1.19%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LFUS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 258.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 266.59.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Littelfuse Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LFUS News

Rango diario
258.08 266.59
Rango anual
144.94 271.80
Cierres anteriores
263.53
Open
263.53
Bid
260.40
Ask
260.70
Low
258.08
High
266.59
Volumen
182
Cambio diario
-1.19%
Cambio mensual
2.23%
Cambio a 6 meses
32.81%
Cambio anual
-1.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B