LFUS: Littelfuse Inc
260.40 USD 3.13 (1.19%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LFUS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 258.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 266.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Littelfuse Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
258.08 266.59
Rango anual
144.94 271.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 263.53
- Open
- 263.53
- Bid
- 260.40
- Ask
- 260.70
- Low
- 258.08
- High
- 266.59
- Volumen
- 182
- Cambio diario
- -1.19%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.23%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 32.81%
- Cambio anual
- -1.99%
