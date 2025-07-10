Currencies / LFUS
LFUS: Littelfuse Inc
262.61 USD 0.20 (0.08%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LFUS exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 260.24 and at a high of 264.07.
Follow Littelfuse Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LFUS News
Daily Range
260.24 264.07
Year Range
144.94 271.80
- Previous Close
- 262.81
- Open
- 263.00
- Bid
- 262.61
- Ask
- 262.91
- Low
- 260.24
- High
- 264.07
- Volume
- 135
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 3.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.94%
- Year Change
- -1.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%