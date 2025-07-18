QuotazioniSezioni
LFUS: Littelfuse Inc

262.70 USD 3.79 (1.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LFUS ha avuto una variazione del -1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 261.47 e ad un massimo di 267.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Littelfuse Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
261.47 267.71
Intervallo Annuale
144.94 271.80
Chiusura Precedente
266.49
Apertura
267.71
Bid
262.70
Ask
263.00
Minimo
261.47
Massimo
267.71
Volume
298
Variazione giornaliera
-1.42%
Variazione Mensile
3.13%
Variazione Semestrale
33.98%
Variazione Annuale
-1.13%
