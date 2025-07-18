Valute / LFUS
LFUS: Littelfuse Inc
262.70 USD 3.79 (1.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LFUS ha avuto una variazione del -1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 261.47 e ad un massimo di 267.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Littelfuse Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
261.47 267.71
Intervallo Annuale
144.94 271.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 266.49
- Apertura
- 267.71
- Bid
- 262.70
- Ask
- 263.00
- Minimo
- 261.47
- Massimo
- 267.71
- Volume
- 298
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.13%
20 settembre, sabato