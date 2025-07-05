CotizacionesSecciones
IEX: IDEX Corporation

159.55 USD 4.33 (2.64%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IEX de hoy ha cambiado un -2.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 159.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 165.91.

El tipo de cambio de IEX de hoy ha cambiado un -2.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 159.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 165.91.

IEX News

Rango diario
159.18 165.91
Rango anual
153.86 238.22
Cierres anteriores
163.88
Open
164.03
Bid
159.55
Ask
159.85
Low
159.18
High
165.91
Volumen
1.652 K
Cambio diario
-2.64%
Cambio mensual
-1.99%
Cambio a 6 meses
-11.03%
Cambio anual
-25.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B