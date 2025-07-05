Divisas / IEX
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
IEX: IDEX Corporation
159.55 USD 4.33 (2.64%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IEX de hoy ha cambiado un -2.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 159.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 165.91.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IDEX Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEX News
- Why Is Idex (IEX) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on IDEX Stock Right Now
- IDEX: A Wonderful Business Finally Trading At A Real Undervaluation (NYSE:IEX)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- DA Davidson lowers IDEX stock price target to $180 on mixed market conditions
- Mizuho lowers IDEX Corp stock price target to $170 on operational concerns
- IDEX (IEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- IDEX Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Year Over Year
- IDEX Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results and cautious outlook send shares tumbling
- Idex (IEX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Idex (IEX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- IDEX earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Morning Bid: Get set for 3-day obstacle course
- Stanley Black's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
- IDEX Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?
- Graco's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Chart Industries (GTLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Idex (IEX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Will Idex (IEX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks To Own For What's Coming
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
Rango diario
159.18 165.91
Rango anual
153.86 238.22
- Cierres anteriores
- 163.88
- Open
- 164.03
- Bid
- 159.55
- Ask
- 159.85
- Low
- 159.18
- High
- 165.91
- Volumen
- 1.652 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.64%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.99%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.03%
- Cambio anual
- -25.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B