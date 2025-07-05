Moedas / IEX
IEX: IDEX Corporation
160.78 USD 1.23 (0.77%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IEX para hoje mudou para 0.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 160.08 e o mais alto foi 161.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IDEX Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEX Notícias
Faixa diária
160.08 161.74
Faixa anual
153.86 238.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 159.55
- Open
- 161.42
- Bid
- 160.78
- Ask
- 161.08
- Low
- 160.08
- High
- 161.74
- Volume
- 38
- Mudança diária
- 0.77%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.34%
- Mudança anual
- -24.85%
