IEX: IDEX Corporation
161.02 USD 1.04 (0.64%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IEX 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 160.60이고 고가는 164.75이었습니다.
IDEX Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
160.60 164.75
년간 변동
153.86 238.22
- 이전 종가
- 162.06
- 시가
- 163.40
- Bid
- 161.02
- Ask
- 161.32
- 저가
- 160.60
- 고가
- 164.75
- 볼륨
- 1.224 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.64%
- 월 변동
- -1.09%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.21%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.74%
