IEX: IDEX Corporation
161.60 USD 0.45 (0.28%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IEX exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 160.80 and at a high of 162.24.
Follow IDEX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
160.80 162.24
Year Range
153.86 238.22
- Previous Close
- 161.15
- Open
- 161.60
- Bid
- 161.60
- Ask
- 161.90
- Low
- 160.80
- High
- 162.24
- Volume
- 498
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- -0.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.89%
- Year Change
- -24.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%