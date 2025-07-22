QuotazioniSezioni
IEX: IDEX Corporation

161.02 USD 1.04 (0.64%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IEX ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 160.60 e ad un massimo di 164.75.

Segui le dinamiche di IDEX Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
160.60 164.75
Intervallo Annuale
153.86 238.22
Chiusura Precedente
162.06
Apertura
163.40
Bid
161.02
Ask
161.32
Minimo
160.60
Massimo
164.75
Volume
1.224 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
-1.09%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.21%
Variazione Annuale
-24.74%
20 settembre, sabato