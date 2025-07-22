Valute / IEX
IEX: IDEX Corporation
161.02 USD 1.04 (0.64%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IEX ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 160.60 e ad un massimo di 164.75.
Segui le dinamiche di IDEX Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
160.60 164.75
Intervallo Annuale
153.86 238.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 162.06
- Apertura
- 163.40
- Bid
- 161.02
- Ask
- 161.32
- Minimo
- 160.60
- Massimo
- 164.75
- Volume
- 1.224 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.74%
20 settembre, sabato