IEX: IDEX Corporation
162.06 USD 2.51 (1.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IEXの今日の為替レートは、1.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり160.08の安値と163.07の高値で取引されました。
IDEX Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IEX News
- IDEXが自社株買い承認額を10億ドルに増額
- IDEX boosts share repurchase authorization to $1 billion
- Why Is Idex (IEX) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on IDEX Stock Right Now
- IDEX: A Wonderful Business Finally Trading At A Real Undervaluation (NYSE:IEX)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- DA Davidson lowers IDEX stock price target to $180 on mixed market conditions
- Mizuho lowers IDEX Corp stock price target to $170 on operational concerns
- IDEX (IEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- IDEX Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Year Over Year
- IDEX Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results and cautious outlook send shares tumbling
- Idex (IEX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Idex (IEX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- IDEX earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Morning Bid: Get set for 3-day obstacle course
- Stanley Black's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
- IDEX Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?
- Graco's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Chart Industries (GTLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Idex (IEX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Will Idex (IEX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
1日のレンジ
160.08 163.07
1年のレンジ
153.86 238.22
- 以前の終値
- 159.55
- 始値
- 161.42
- 買値
- 162.06
- 買値
- 162.36
- 安値
- 160.08
- 高値
- 163.07
- 出来高
- 1.137 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.63%
- 1年の変化
- -24.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K