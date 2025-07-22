FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IEX
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IEX: IDEX Corporation

161.02 USD 1.04 (0.64%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IEX fiyatı bugün -0.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 160.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 164.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

IDEX Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IEX haberleri

Günlük aralık
160.60 164.75
Yıllık aralık
153.86 238.22
Önceki kapanış
162.06
Açılış
163.40
Satış
161.02
Alış
161.32
Düşük
160.60
Yüksek
164.75
Hacim
1.224 K
Günlük değişim
-0.64%
Aylık değişim
-1.09%
6 aylık değişim
-10.21%
Yıllık değişim
-24.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar