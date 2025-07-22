Dövizler / IEX
IEX: IDEX Corporation
161.02 USD 1.04 (0.64%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IEX fiyatı bugün -0.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 160.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 164.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
IDEX Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
160.60 164.75
Yıllık aralık
153.86 238.22
- Önceki kapanış
- 162.06
- Açılış
- 163.40
- Satış
- 161.02
- Alış
- 161.32
- Düşük
- 160.60
- Yüksek
- 164.75
- Hacim
- 1.224 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.64%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.21%
- Yıllık değişim
- -24.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar