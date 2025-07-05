货币 / IEX
IEX: IDEX Corporation
163.88 USD 2.73 (1.69%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IEX汇率已更改1.69%。当日，交易品种以低点160.80和高点163.98进行交易。
关注IDEX Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
160.80 163.98
年范围
153.86 238.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 161.15
- 开盘价
- 161.60
- 卖价
- 163.88
- 买价
- 164.18
- 最低价
- 160.80
- 最高价
- 163.98
- 交易量
- 1.363 K
- 日变化
- 1.69%
- 月变化
- 0.67%
- 6个月变化
- -8.62%
- 年变化
- -23.40%
