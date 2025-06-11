Divisas / GPK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GPK: Graphic Packaging Holding Company
20.04 USD 0.30 (1.47%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GPK de hoy ha cambiado un -1.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Graphic Packaging Holding Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPK News
- Las acciones de Graphic Packaging tocan mínimos de 52 semanas a 20,40 dólares
- Graphic Packaging stock hits 52-week low at $20.40
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Presents at Jefferies Industrials Conference 2025
- Graphic Packaging stock hits 52-week low at 20.86 USD
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Graphic Packaging declares quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share
- Graphic Packaging Posts Q2 Profit Drop
- Earnings call transcript: Graphic Packaging Q2 2025 meets EPS forecast, revenue beats
- Graphic Packaging (GPK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Graphic Packaging Q2 2025 slides: Volume growth offset by margin pressure, guidance raised
- Graphic Packaging shares rise over 2% as Q2 revenue tops estimates
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- AptarGroup (ATR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: Graphic Packaging (GPK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Wells Fargo downgrades O-I Glass on mixed outlook for packaging sector in Q2
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
- Graphic Packaging Holding stock hits 52-week low at $20.86
- Graphic Packaging volumes show improvement, UBS maintains neutral rating
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 29
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Graphic Packaging price target lowered to $25 by RBC on downtime
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)
- Graphic Packaging at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
Rango diario
19.87 20.40
Rango anual
19.87 30.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.34
- Open
- 20.27
- Bid
- 20.04
- Ask
- 20.34
- Low
- 19.87
- High
- 20.40
- Volumen
- 12.547 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.47%
- Cambio mensual
- -9.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -22.54%
- Cambio anual
- -32.55%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B