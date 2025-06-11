货币 / GPK
GPK: Graphic Packaging Holding Company
20.10 USD 0.24 (1.18%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GPK汇率已更改-1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点20.10和高点20.29进行交易。
关注Graphic Packaging Holding Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPK新闻
- Graphic Packaging stock hits 52-week low at $20.40
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Presents at Jefferies Industrials Conference 2025
- Graphic Packaging stock hits 52-week low at 20.86 USD
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Graphic Packaging declares quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share
- Graphic Packaging Posts Q2 Profit Drop
- Earnings call transcript: Graphic Packaging Q2 2025 meets EPS forecast, revenue beats
- Graphic Packaging (GPK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Graphic Packaging Q2 2025 slides: Volume growth offset by margin pressure, guidance raised
- Graphic Packaging shares rise over 2% as Q2 revenue tops estimates
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- AptarGroup (ATR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: Graphic Packaging (GPK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Wells Fargo downgrades O-I Glass on mixed outlook for packaging sector in Q2
- BofA downgrades Ball, Greif, O I Glass and Silgan as packaging outlook cools
- Graphic Packaging Holding stock hits 52-week low at $20.86
- Graphic Packaging volumes show improvement, UBS maintains neutral rating
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 29
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Graphic Packaging price target lowered to $25 by RBC on downtime
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)
- Graphic Packaging at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Graphic Packaging Holding: Near-Term Headwinds To Weigh On The Stock
日范围
20.10 20.29
年范围
20.07 30.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.34
- 开盘价
- 20.15
- 卖价
- 20.10
- 买价
- 20.40
- 最低价
- 20.10
- 最高价
- 20.29
- 交易量
- 1.065 K
- 日变化
- -1.18%
- 月变化
- -9.13%
- 6个月变化
- -22.30%
- 年变化
- -32.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值