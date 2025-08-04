Divisas / GNRC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GNRC: Generac Holdlings Inc
181.42 USD 2.20 (1.20%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GNRC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 179.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 184.93.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Generac Holdlings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNRC News
- Generac stock price target maintained at $220 by UBS on datacenter growth
- Want A Simple Tool To Sell? Straight Line On Stock Chart Is Your Ticket
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- Generac launches 820W microinverter for enhanced solar energy capture
- Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- 8 Stocks Turn $10,000 To $112,390 In 8 Months
- This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Why Generac Holdings (GNRC) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Generac Holdings a Decade Ago
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- The Generac ’story has changed’ says Jefferies
- Generac Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 199.9 USD
- This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Cummins (NYSE:CMI), e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
- Why Wall Street’s AI Bet May Be Dead Wrong
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- If You Invested $1000 in Generac Holdings a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- S&P 500 Rises Over 2% In July To Extend Summer Surge
- These Were the 2 Best-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in July 2025
Rango diario
179.55 184.93
Rango anual
99.50 203.24
- Cierres anteriores
- 183.62
- Open
- 183.85
- Bid
- 181.42
- Ask
- 181.72
- Low
- 179.55
- High
- 184.93
- Volumen
- 1.315 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.20%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.95%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 44.44%
- Cambio anual
- 14.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B