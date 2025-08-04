CotizacionesSecciones
GNRC
GNRC: Generac Holdlings Inc

181.42 USD 2.20 (1.20%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GNRC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 179.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 184.93.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Generac Holdlings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
179.55 184.93
Rango anual
99.50 203.24
Cierres anteriores
183.62
Open
183.85
Bid
181.42
Ask
181.72
Low
179.55
High
184.93
Volumen
1.315 K
Cambio diario
-1.20%
Cambio mensual
0.95%
Cambio a 6 meses
44.44%
Cambio anual
14.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B