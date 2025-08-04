Currencies / GNRC
GNRC: Generac Holdlings Inc
185.75 USD 1.27 (0.69%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNRC exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 183.55 and at a high of 187.61.
Follow Generac Holdlings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNRC News
- Generac stock price target maintained at $220 by UBS on datacenter growth
- Want A Simple Tool To Sell? Straight Line On Stock Chart Is Your Ticket
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- Generac launches 820W microinverter for enhanced solar energy capture
- Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- 8 Stocks Turn $10,000 To $112,390 In 8 Months
- This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Why Generac Holdings (GNRC) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Generac Holdings a Decade Ago
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- The Generac ’story has changed’ says Jefferies
- Generac Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 199.9 USD
- This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Cummins (NYSE:CMI), e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
- Why Wall Street’s AI Bet May Be Dead Wrong
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- If You Invested $1000 in Generac Holdings a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- S&P 500 Rises Over 2% In July To Extend Summer Surge
- These Were the 2 Best-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in July 2025
Daily Range
183.55 187.61
Year Range
99.50 203.24
- Previous Close
- 184.48
- Open
- 185.68
- Bid
- 185.75
- Ask
- 186.05
- Low
- 183.55
- High
- 187.61
- Volume
- 1.539 K
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.89%
- Year Change
- 17.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%