QuotesSections
Currencies / GNRC
Back to US Stock Market

GNRC: Generac Holdlings Inc

185.75 USD 1.27 (0.69%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GNRC exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 183.55 and at a high of 187.61.

Follow Generac Holdlings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GNRC News

Daily Range
183.55 187.61
Year Range
99.50 203.24
Previous Close
184.48
Open
185.68
Bid
185.75
Ask
186.05
Low
183.55
High
187.61
Volume
1.539 K
Daily Change
0.69%
Month Change
3.36%
6 Months Change
47.89%
Year Change
17.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%