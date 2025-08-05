Valute / GNRC
GNRC: Generac Holdlings Inc
182.25 USD 1.70 (0.92%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GNRC ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.24 e ad un massimo di 183.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Generac Holdlings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
180.24 183.04
Intervallo Annuale
99.50 203.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 183.95
- Apertura
- 182.94
- Bid
- 182.25
- Ask
- 182.55
- Minimo
- 180.24
- Massimo
- 183.04
- Volume
- 1.671 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.20%
20 settembre, sabato