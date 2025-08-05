QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GNRC
Tornare a Azioni

GNRC: Generac Holdlings Inc

182.25 USD 1.70 (0.92%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNRC ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.24 e ad un massimo di 183.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Generac Holdlings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GNRC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
180.24 183.04
Intervallo Annuale
99.50 203.24
Chiusura Precedente
183.95
Apertura
182.94
Bid
182.25
Ask
182.55
Minimo
180.24
Massimo
183.04
Volume
1.671 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.92%
Variazione Mensile
1.41%
Variazione Semestrale
45.10%
Variazione Annuale
15.20%
20 settembre, sabato