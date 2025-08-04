货币 / GNRC
GNRC: Generac Holdlings Inc
183.62 USD 2.13 (1.15%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GNRC汇率已更改-1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点180.90和高点186.48进行交易。
关注Generac Holdlings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNRC新闻
- Generac stock price target maintained at $220 by UBS on datacenter growth
- Want A Simple Tool To Sell? Straight Line On Stock Chart Is Your Ticket
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- Generac launches 820W microinverter for enhanced solar energy capture
- Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- 8 Stocks Turn $10,000 To $112,390 In 8 Months
- This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Why Generac Holdings (GNRC) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Generac Holdings a Decade Ago
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- The Generac ’story has changed’ says Jefferies
- Generac Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 199.9 USD
- This Cummins Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Cummins (NYSE:CMI), e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
- Why Wall Street’s AI Bet May Be Dead Wrong
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- If You Invested $1000 in Generac Holdings a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- S&P 500 Rises Over 2% In July To Extend Summer Surge
- These Were the 2 Best-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in July 2025
日范围
180.90 186.48
年范围
99.50 203.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 185.75
- 开盘价
- 185.57
- 卖价
- 183.62
- 买价
- 183.92
- 最低价
- 180.90
- 最高价
- 186.48
- 交易量
- 1.902 K
- 日变化
- -1.15%
- 月变化
- 2.18%
- 6个月变化
- 46.19%
- 年变化
- 16.07%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值