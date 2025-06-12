Divisas / FWONA
FWONA: Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Formula One
92.42 USD 1.24 (1.36%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FWONA de hoy ha cambiado un 1.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 92.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 93.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Formula One. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- Liberty Media receives nod from EU regulators for MotoGP deal
Rango diario
92.28 93.20
Rango anual
68.35 96.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 91.18
- Open
- 92.40
- Bid
- 92.42
- Ask
- 92.72
- Low
- 92.28
- High
- 93.20
- Volumen
- 79
- Cambio diario
- 1.36%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.55%
- Cambio anual
- 28.83%
