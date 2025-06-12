Valute / FWONA
FWONA: Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Formula One
93.48 USD 0.37 (0.39%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FWONA ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.75 e ad un massimo di 94.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Formula One. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FWONA News
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Formula One Group: Lots To Look Forward To (NASDAQ:FWONK)
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Formula One Group (FWONA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bernstein reiterates Market Perform rating on Liberty Formula One stock
- Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Janus Henderson Overseas ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- BofA starts Liberty Formula One at Neutral on limited upside
- Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- Fidelity Select Communication Services Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FBMPX)
- Goldman Sachs bullish on Liberty Formula One on shareholder payouts
- Liberty Media Formula One stock price target raised by Guggenheim to $110
- Guggenheim raises Liberty Formula One stock price target on MotoGP acquisition
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- The Sequoia Strategy Composite Q2 2025 Letter
- Formula 1 Shifts Into High Gear With Streaming, Spin-Off Tailwinds
- Liberty Media Formula One stock hits all-time high at $106.16 USD
- Liberty Media Corp stock hits 52-week high at 95.35 USD
- Liberty Media receives nod from EU regulators for MotoGP deal
- Liberty Formula One stock rating reiterated at Buy by Guggenheim
- Benchmark reiterates buy rating on Liberty Formula One stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
92.75 94.48
Intervallo Annuale
68.35 96.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 93.85
- Apertura
- 93.73
- Bid
- 93.48
- Ask
- 93.78
- Minimo
- 92.75
- Massimo
- 94.48
- Volume
- 402
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.30%
