FWONA: Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Formula One

93.48 USD 0.37 (0.39%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FWONA ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.75 e ad un massimo di 94.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Formula One. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
92.75 94.48
Intervallo Annuale
68.35 96.40
Chiusura Precedente
93.85
Apertura
93.73
Bid
93.48
Ask
93.78
Minimo
92.75
Massimo
94.48
Volume
402
Variazione giornaliera
-0.39%
Variazione Mensile
4.99%
Variazione Semestrale
14.85%
Variazione Annuale
30.30%
20 settembre, sabato