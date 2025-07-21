Divisas / FCFS
FCFS: FirstCash Holdings Inc
147.37 USD 1.68 (1.15%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FCFS de hoy ha cambiado un 1.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 146.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 149.76.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas FirstCash Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
146.00 149.76
Rango anual
100.24 150.92
- Cierres anteriores
- 145.69
- Open
- 146.47
- Bid
- 147.37
- Ask
- 147.67
- Low
- 146.00
- High
- 149.76
- Volumen
- 754
- Cambio diario
- 1.15%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 23.11%
- Cambio anual
- 27.86%
