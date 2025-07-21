CotizacionesSecciones
FCFS: FirstCash Holdings Inc

147.37 USD 1.68 (1.15%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FCFS de hoy ha cambiado un 1.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 146.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 149.76.

Rango diario
146.00 149.76
Rango anual
100.24 150.92
Cierres anteriores
145.69
Open
146.47
Bid
147.37
Ask
147.67
Low
146.00
High
149.76
Volumen
754
Cambio diario
1.15%
Cambio mensual
0.66%
Cambio a 6 meses
23.11%
Cambio anual
27.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B