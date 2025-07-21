Valute / FCFS
FCFS: FirstCash Holdings Inc
146.43 USD 2.13 (1.43%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FCFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 146.26 e ad un massimo di 149.24.
Segui le dinamiche di FirstCash Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
146.26 149.24
Intervallo Annuale
100.24 150.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 148.56
- Apertura
- 149.24
- Bid
- 146.43
- Ask
- 146.73
- Minimo
- 146.26
- Massimo
- 149.24
- Volume
- 446
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.04%
20 settembre, sabato