FCFS: FirstCash Holdings Inc
146.43 USD 2.13 (1.43%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FCFS a changé de -1.43% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 146.26 et à un maximum de 149.24.
Suivez la dynamique FirstCash Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
146.26 149.24
Range Annuel
100.24 150.92
- Clôture Précédente
- 148.56
- Ouverture
- 149.24
- Bid
- 146.43
- Ask
- 146.73
- Plus Bas
- 146.26
- Plus Haut
- 149.24
- Volume
- 446
- Changement quotidien
- -1.43%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 22.32%
- Changement Annuel
- 27.04%
20 septembre, samedi