FCFS: FirstCash Holdings Inc

146.43 USD 2.13 (1.43%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FCFS a changé de -1.43% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 146.26 et à un maximum de 149.24.

Suivez la dynamique FirstCash Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
146.26 149.24
Range Annuel
100.24 150.92
Clôture Précédente
148.56
Ouverture
149.24
Bid
146.43
Ask
146.73
Plus Bas
146.26
Plus Haut
149.24
Volume
446
Changement quotidien
-1.43%
Changement Mensuel
0.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
22.32%
Changement Annuel
27.04%
