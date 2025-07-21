Moedas / FCFS
FCFS: FirstCash Holdings Inc
147.38 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FCFS para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 147.32 e o mais alto foi 148.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FirstCash Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
147.32 148.01
Faixa anual
100.24 150.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 147.37
- Open
- 147.32
- Bid
- 147.38
- Ask
- 147.68
- Low
- 147.32
- High
- 148.01
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.11%
- Mudança anual
- 27.87%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh