통화 / FCFS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FCFS: FirstCash Holdings Inc
146.43 USD 2.13 (1.43%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FCFS 환율이 오늘 -1.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 146.26이고 고가는 149.24이었습니다.
FirstCash Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCFS News
- SEZL Soars 128% in 6 Months: Is Buying Still an Option for Investors?
- Is AppLovin (APP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- OPFI Lifts EPS Guidance for 2025: Can It Meet the Expectation?
- FirstCash Inc stock hits all-time high at 149.02 USD
- FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- FirstCash Inc stock hits all-time high at 141.6 USD
- FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- All You Need to Know About FirstCash (FCFS) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Is FirstCash (FCFS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- First Cash Financial stock price target raised to $172 by TD Cowen
- FirstCash completes acquisition of UK’s H&T Group
- FirstCash completes acquisition of UK’s largest pawn operator H&T
- FirstCash stock hits all-time high at 138.43 USD
- First Cash Financial stock initiated with Buy rating at Texas Capital
- EZCORP stock rating initiated at Buy by Texas Capital with $20 target
- Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDSCX)
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Compared to Estimates, FirstCash (FCFS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- FirstCash raises quarterly dividend 11% amid strong earnings growth
- FirstCash earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- FirstCash (FCFS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?
일일 변동 비율
146.26 149.24
년간 변동
100.24 150.92
- 이전 종가
- 148.56
- 시가
- 149.24
- Bid
- 146.43
- Ask
- 146.73
- 저가
- 146.26
- 고가
- 149.24
- 볼륨
- 446
- 일일 변동
- -1.43%
- 월 변동
- 0.02%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.32%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.04%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K