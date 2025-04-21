Divisas / CATY
CATY: Cathay General Bancorp
48.63 USD 0.71 (1.48%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CATY de hoy ha cambiado un 1.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 49.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cathay General Bancorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CATY News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About CATY Stock We Don't?
- HSBC taps insider Henderson for interim US CEO as McGeough leaves
- Cathay General Bancorp declares $0.34 per share dividend
- Cathay (CATY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Cathay Bancorp Posts Q2 Earnings Beat
- Cathay General Bancorp price target raised to $52 from $51 at KBW
- Cathay General Bancorp price target raised to $51 from $45 at DA Davidson
- Cathay General Bancorp 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cathay earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Cathay General Bancorp Q2 2025 shows EPS beat, stock dips
- Cathay General (CATY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cathay General Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $1.10 as C&I lending accelerates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- First Hawaiian (FHB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cathay General (CATY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Cathay General Bancorp Stock: Shares Look Cheap On Ongoing Margin Expansion (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay general bancorp vice chairman sells $54,733 in stock
- Cathay General Bancorp Adopts New Share Repurchase Program
- Jefferies initiates Cathay General stock with Buy, $53 target
- Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Cathay General Bancorp 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay General Bancorp stock rises on Q1 earnings beat
Rango diario
47.90 49.54
Rango anual
36.09 55.29
- Cierres anteriores
- 47.92
- Open
- 48.20
- Bid
- 48.63
- Ask
- 48.93
- Low
- 47.90
- High
- 49.54
- Volumen
- 892
- Cambio diario
- 1.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.95%
- Cambio anual
- 14.26%
