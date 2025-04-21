通貨 / CATY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CATY: Cathay General Bancorp
50.32 USD 1.69 (3.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CATYの今日の為替レートは、3.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.34の安値と50.37の高値で取引されました。
Cathay General Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CATY News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About CATY Stock We Don't?
- HSBC taps insider Henderson for interim US CEO as McGeough leaves
- Cathay General Bancorp declares $0.34 per share dividend
- Cathay (CATY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Cathay Bancorp Posts Q2 Earnings Beat
- Cathay General Bancorp price target raised to $52 from $51 at KBW
- Cathay General Bancorp price target raised to $51 from $45 at DA Davidson
- Cathay General Bancorp 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cathay earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Cathay General Bancorp Q2 2025 shows EPS beat, stock dips
- Cathay General (CATY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cathay General Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $1.10 as C&I lending accelerates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- First Hawaiian (FHB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cathay General (CATY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Cathay General Bancorp Stock: Shares Look Cheap On Ongoing Margin Expansion (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay general bancorp vice chairman sells $54,733 in stock
- Cathay General Bancorp Adopts New Share Repurchase Program
- Jefferies initiates Cathay General stock with Buy, $53 target
- Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Cathay General Bancorp 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay General Bancorp stock rises on Q1 earnings beat
1日のレンジ
48.34 50.37
1年のレンジ
36.09 55.29
- 以前の終値
- 48.63
- 始値
- 48.83
- 買値
- 50.32
- 買値
- 50.62
- 安値
- 48.34
- 高値
- 50.37
- 出来高
- 838
- 1日の変化
- 3.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.84%
- 1年の変化
- 18.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K