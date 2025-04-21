クォートセクション
通貨 / CATY
CATY: Cathay General Bancorp

50.32 USD 1.69 (3.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CATYの今日の為替レートは、3.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.34の安値と50.37の高値で取引されました。

Cathay General Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
48.34 50.37
1年のレンジ
36.09 55.29
以前の終値
48.63
始値
48.83
買値
50.32
買値
50.62
安値
48.34
高値
50.37
出来高
838
1日の変化
3.48%
1ヶ月の変化
2.17%
6ヶ月の変化
15.84%
1年の変化
18.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K