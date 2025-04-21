货币 / CATY
CATY: Cathay General Bancorp
48.80 USD 0.88 (1.84%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CATY汇率已更改1.84%。当日，交易品种以低点47.90和高点48.91进行交易。
关注Cathay General Bancorp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
47.90 48.91
年范围
36.09 55.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.92
- 开盘价
- 48.20
- 卖价
- 48.80
- 买价
- 49.10
- 最低价
- 47.90
- 最高价
- 48.91
- 交易量
- 177
- 日变化
- 1.84%
- 月变化
- -0.91%
- 6个月变化
- 12.34%
- 年变化
- 14.66%
