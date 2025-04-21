CotationsSections
Devises / CATY
Retour à Actions

CATY: Cathay General Bancorp

49.24 USD 1.08 (2.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CATY a changé de -2.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 49.00 et à un maximum de 50.24.

Suivez la dynamique Cathay General Bancorp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CATY Nouvelles

Range quotidien
49.00 50.24
Range Annuel
36.09 55.29
Clôture Précédente
50.32
Ouverture
50.24
Bid
49.24
Ask
49.54
Plus Bas
49.00
Plus Haut
50.24
Volume
1.105 K
Changement quotidien
-2.15%
Changement Mensuel
-0.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
13.35%
Changement Annuel
15.70%
20 septembre, samedi