Moedas / CATY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CATY: Cathay General Bancorp
48.88 USD 0.25 (0.51%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CATY para hoje mudou para 0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.34 e o mais alto foi 48.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cathay General Bancorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CATY Notícias
- Do Options Traders Know Something About CATY Stock We Don't?
- HSBC taps insider Henderson for interim US CEO as McGeough leaves
- Cathay General Bancorp declares $0.34 per share dividend
- Cathay (CATY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Cathay Bancorp Posts Q2 Earnings Beat
- Cathay General Bancorp price target raised to $52 from $51 at KBW
- Cathay General Bancorp price target raised to $51 from $45 at DA Davidson
- Cathay General Bancorp 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cathay earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Cathay General Bancorp Q2 2025 shows EPS beat, stock dips
- Cathay General (CATY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cathay General Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $1.10 as C&I lending accelerates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- First Hawaiian (FHB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cathay General (CATY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Cathay General Bancorp Stock: Shares Look Cheap On Ongoing Margin Expansion (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay general bancorp vice chairman sells $54,733 in stock
- Cathay General Bancorp Adopts New Share Repurchase Program
- Jefferies initiates Cathay General stock with Buy, $53 target
- Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Cathay General Bancorp 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CATY)
- Cathay General Bancorp stock rises on Q1 earnings beat
Faixa diária
48.34 48.97
Faixa anual
36.09 55.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.63
- Open
- 48.83
- Bid
- 48.88
- Ask
- 49.18
- Low
- 48.34
- High
- 48.97
- Volume
- 41
- Mudança diária
- 0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.52%
- Mudança anual
- 14.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh