QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CATY
Tornare a Azioni

CATY: Cathay General Bancorp

49.24 USD 1.08 (2.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CATY ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.00 e ad un massimo di 50.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Cathay General Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CATY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.00 50.24
Intervallo Annuale
36.09 55.29
Chiusura Precedente
50.32
Apertura
50.24
Bid
49.24
Ask
49.54
Minimo
49.00
Massimo
50.24
Volume
1.105 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.15%
Variazione Mensile
-0.02%
Variazione Semestrale
13.35%
Variazione Annuale
15.70%
20 settembre, sabato