CATY: Cathay General Bancorp
47.71 USD 1.01 (2.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CATY exchange rate has changed by -2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.23 and at a high of 48.53.
Follow Cathay General Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CATY News
Daily Range
47.23 48.53
Year Range
36.09 55.29
- Previous Close
- 48.72
- Open
- 48.53
- Bid
- 47.71
- Ask
- 48.01
- Low
- 47.23
- High
- 48.53
- Volume
- 1.055 K
- Daily Change
- -2.07%
- Month Change
- -3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.83%
- Year Change
- 12.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%