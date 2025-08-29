CotizacionesSecciones
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc

74.55 USD 0.52 (0.70%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BBY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 74.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 76.91.

Rango diario
74.10 76.91
Rango anual
54.99 103.10
Cierres anteriores
74.03
Open
74.36
Bid
74.55
Ask
74.85
Low
74.10
High
76.91
Volumen
7.183 K
Cambio diario
0.70%
Cambio mensual
2.08%
Cambio a 6 meses
1.08%
Cambio anual
-27.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B