BBY: Best Buy Co Inc
74.55 USD 0.52 (0.70%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BBY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 74.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 76.91.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Best Buy Co Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBY News
Rango diario
74.10 76.91
Rango anual
54.99 103.10
- Cierres anteriores
- 74.03
- Open
- 74.36
- Bid
- 74.55
- Ask
- 74.85
- Low
- 74.10
- High
- 76.91
- Volumen
- 7.183 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.70%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.08%
- Cambio anual
- -27.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B