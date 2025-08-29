Devises / BBY
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc
72.25 USD 1.48 (2.01%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BBY a changé de -2.01% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 71.86 et à un maximum de 74.00.
Suivez la dynamique Best Buy Co Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBY Nouvelles
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Best Buy nomme la directrice financière de lululemon Meghan Frank à son conseil d’administration
- Best Buy appoints lululemon CFO Meghan Frank to board of directors
- Why Klarna's Hot IPO Wasn't A Day-One Buy
- UBER Vs. GRAB: Which Ride-Hailing Stock Has Better Upside Potential?
- Rising Costs From Tariffed Goods Push Retail Prices Higher In August - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT)
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Best Buy (BBY) chairman emeritus Schulze sells $14.5m in shares
- Best Buy SVP Watson sells $275k in stock
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Uber Partners With Best Buy: What's Going On? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- Can TJX International Momentum Drive the Next Phase of Growth?
- Is Target's Digital Ecosystem Becoming a Major Profit Engine?
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- What's Going On With Best Buy Stock Today? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Despite The Cautious Guidance, We Upgrade Best Buy To A Buy (NYSE:BBY)
- UBS maintains Buy rating on Best Buy stock amid improving sales trends
Range quotidien
71.86 74.00
Range Annuel
54.99 103.10
- Clôture Précédente
- 73.73
- Ouverture
- 73.76
- Bid
- 72.25
- Ask
- 72.55
- Plus Bas
- 71.86
- Plus Haut
- 74.00
- Volume
- 7.078 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.01%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.03%
- Changement Annuel
- -29.70%
20 septembre, samedi