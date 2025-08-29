CotationsSections
Devises / BBY
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc

72.25 USD 1.48 (2.01%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BBY a changé de -2.01% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 71.86 et à un maximum de 74.00.

Suivez la dynamique Best Buy Co Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
71.86 74.00
Range Annuel
54.99 103.10
Clôture Précédente
73.73
Ouverture
73.76
Bid
72.25
Ask
72.55
Plus Bas
71.86
Plus Haut
74.00
Volume
7.078 K
Changement quotidien
-2.01%
Changement Mensuel
-1.07%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.03%
Changement Annuel
-29.70%
