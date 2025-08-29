Currencies / BBY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc
73.88 USD 0.69 (0.93%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBY exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.50 and at a high of 74.84.
Follow Best Buy Co Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBY News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Best Buy appoints lululemon CFO Meghan Frank to board of directors
- Why Klarna's Hot IPO Wasn't A Day-One Buy
- UBER Vs. GRAB: Which Ride-Hailing Stock Has Better Upside Potential?
- Rising Costs From Tariffed Goods Push Retail Prices Higher In August - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT)
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Best Buy (BBY) chairman emeritus Schulze sells $14.5m in shares
- Best Buy SVP Watson sells $275k in stock
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Uber Partners With Best Buy: What's Going On? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- Can TJX International Momentum Drive the Next Phase of Growth?
- Is Target's Digital Ecosystem Becoming a Major Profit Engine?
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- What's Going On With Best Buy Stock Today? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Despite The Cautious Guidance, We Upgrade Best Buy To A Buy (NYSE:BBY)
- UBS maintains Buy rating on Best Buy stock amid improving sales trends
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Best Buy stock, citing strong comps
- Truist Securities raises Best Buy stock price target to $72 on Switch 2 sales
Daily Range
73.50 74.84
Year Range
54.99 103.10
- Previous Close
- 74.57
- Open
- 74.61
- Bid
- 73.88
- Ask
- 74.18
- Low
- 73.50
- High
- 74.84
- Volume
- 1.589 K
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.18%
- Year Change
- -28.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%