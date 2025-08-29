Valute / BBY
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc
72.25 USD 1.48 (2.01%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BBY ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.86 e ad un massimo di 74.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Best Buy Co Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BBY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.86 74.00
Intervallo Annuale
54.99 103.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.73
- Apertura
- 73.76
- Bid
- 72.25
- Ask
- 72.55
- Minimo
- 71.86
- Massimo
- 74.00
- Volume
- 7.078 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.70%
20 settembre, sabato