BBY: Best Buy Co Inc

72.25 USD 1.48 (2.01%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BBY ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.86 e ad un massimo di 74.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Best Buy Co Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.86 74.00
Intervallo Annuale
54.99 103.10
Chiusura Precedente
73.73
Apertura
73.76
Bid
72.25
Ask
72.55
Minimo
71.86
Massimo
74.00
Volume
7.078 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.01%
Variazione Mensile
-1.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.03%
Variazione Annuale
-29.70%
20 settembre, sabato