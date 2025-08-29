FiyatlarBölümler
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc

72.25 USD 1.48 (2.01%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BBY fiyatı bugün -2.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 71.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 74.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Best Buy Co Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
71.86 74.00
Yıllık aralık
54.99 103.10
Önceki kapanış
73.73
Açılış
73.76
Satış
72.25
Alış
72.55
Düşük
71.86
Yüksek
74.00
Hacim
7.078 K
Günlük değişim
-2.01%
Aylık değişim
-1.07%
6 aylık değişim
-2.03%
Yıllık değişim
-29.70%
21 Eylül, Pazar