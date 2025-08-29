Dövizler / BBY
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc
72.25 USD 1.48 (2.01%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BBY fiyatı bugün -2.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 71.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 74.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Best Buy Co Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
71.86 74.00
Yıllık aralık
54.99 103.10
- Önceki kapanış
- 73.73
- Açılış
- 73.76
- Satış
- 72.25
- Alış
- 72.55
- Düşük
- 71.86
- Yüksek
- 74.00
- Hacim
- 7.078 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.01%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -2.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- -29.70%
21 Eylül, Pazar