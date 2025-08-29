通貨 / BBY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc
73.73 USD 0.82 (1.10%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBYの今日の為替レートは、-1.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.20の安値と74.93の高値で取引されました。
Best Buy Co Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBY News
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- ベストバイ、ルルレモンのCFOメーガン・フランクを取締役に任命
- Best Buy appoints lululemon CFO Meghan Frank to board of directors
- Why Klarna's Hot IPO Wasn't A Day-One Buy
- UBER Vs. GRAB: Which Ride-Hailing Stock Has Better Upside Potential?
- Rising Costs From Tariffed Goods Push Retail Prices Higher In August - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT)
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Best Buy (BBY) chairman emeritus Schulze sells $14.5m in shares
- Best Buy SVP Watson sells $275k in stock
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Uber Partners With Best Buy: What's Going On? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- Can TJX International Momentum Drive the Next Phase of Growth?
- Is Target's Digital Ecosystem Becoming a Major Profit Engine?
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- What's Going On With Best Buy Stock Today? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Despite The Cautious Guidance, We Upgrade Best Buy To A Buy (NYSE:BBY)
- UBS maintains Buy rating on Best Buy stock amid improving sales trends
1日のレンジ
73.20 74.93
1年のレンジ
54.99 103.10
- 以前の終値
- 74.55
- 始値
- 74.28
- 買値
- 73.73
- 買値
- 74.03
- 安値
- 73.20
- 高値
- 74.93
- 出来高
- 7.344 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.03%
- 1年の変化
- -28.26%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B