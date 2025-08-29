Moedas / BBY
BBY: Best Buy Co Inc
74.10 USD 0.45 (0.60%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BBY para hoje mudou para -0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.10 e o mais alto foi 74.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Best Buy Co Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BBY Notícias
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Best Buy nomeia CFO da lululemon, Meghan Frank, para conselho de administração
- Best Buy appoints lululemon CFO Meghan Frank to board of directors
- Why Klarna's Hot IPO Wasn't A Day-One Buy
- UBER Vs. GRAB: Which Ride-Hailing Stock Has Better Upside Potential?
- Rising Costs From Tariffed Goods Push Retail Prices Higher In August - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT)
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Best Buy (BBY) chairman emeritus Schulze sells $14.5m in shares
- Best Buy SVP Watson sells $275k in stock
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Uber Partners With Best Buy: What's Going On? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- Can TJX International Momentum Drive the Next Phase of Growth?
- Is Target's Digital Ecosystem Becoming a Major Profit Engine?
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- What's Going On With Best Buy Stock Today? - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Despite The Cautious Guidance, We Upgrade Best Buy To A Buy (NYSE:BBY)
- UBS maintains Buy rating on Best Buy stock amid improving sales trends
Faixa diária
74.10 74.69
Faixa anual
54.99 103.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 74.55
- Open
- 74.28
- Bid
- 74.10
- Ask
- 74.40
- Low
- 74.10
- High
- 74.69
- Volume
- 248
- Mudança diária
- -0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.47%
- Mudança anual
- -27.90%
