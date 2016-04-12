Asesores expertos basados en sistemas de trading populares y alquimia de la optimización de robots de trading (Parte V)

Introducción

En mis artículos anteriores de este ciclo (1, 2, 3, 4) describía los sistemas de trading más simples cuya característica funcionaba solo en un marco. Como resultado, dicho sistema de trading no presenta ninguna reacción al cambio en las tendencias del mercado en una escala de tiempo más global. Esto puede dar lugar a pérdidas en condiciones de un mercado cambiante y dichos cambios no son detectados en un sistema de ese tipo. En realidad, en el trading en vivo, los sistemas basados en datos obtenidos de un gráfico de solo un período de tiempo son difíciles de usar. Por lo general, se usan al menos dos períodos de tiempo para un funcionamiento normal. Una tendencia actual se suele identificar en un gráfico de un periodo de tiempo mayor, mientras que el punto del mercado que entra en la dirección de esta tendencia se calcula en un gráfico de un periodo de tiempo menor. En mi opinión, los ejemplos de estrategias de trading más simples descritos en los artículos anteriores son suficientes para aprender a diseñar dichos sistemas. Vamos a discutir ahora los métodos para mejorar dichos sistemas de trading sobre la base del razonamiento descrito anteriormente.

Sistema de trading usando dos periodos de tiempo

Desde el punto de vista de la lógica, no hay diferencias respecto a con qué sistema de trading descrito en artículos anteriores crearemos un sistema más complejo. Respecto a su esencia inicial, cada sistema de trading simple puede presentarse de la forma siguiente:

Para posiciones largas:

Para posiciones cortas:

En nuestro sistema de trading usando dos periodos de tiempo, estas condiciones para la entrada al mercado serán definidas sobre la base de los indicadores calculados en un periodo de tiempo menor. La dirección de la tendencia será identificada en un periodo de tiempo mayor. Por tanto, el algoritmo que contiene estas condiciones tendrá este aspecto:

Para posiciones largas:

Para posiciones cortas:

En este caso, la variable Trend define solo la dirección de una tendencia actual en un periodo de tiempo mayor y la condición adicional para la entrada al mercado limita las acciones de trading de un asesor experto solo en la dirección de esta tendencia global. Desde el punto de vista del código del programa, no hay diferencias entre usar el algoritmo, la tendencia actual será detectada en un periodo de tiempo mayor. Por ello, el algoritmo a usar para el cálculo del punto de entrada al mercado en un periodo de tiempo menor depende del escritor del asesor experto así como detectar la tendencia actual en un periodo de tiempo mayor. Vamos a analizar el algoritmo descrito anteriormente con el oscilador OsMA representado por el asesor experto Exp_5.mq4, y para definir la tendencia actual vamos a usar la móvil J2JMA.mq4. En tal caso, la condición de definición de la transacción será muy simple:

Por tanto, vamos a añadir algo de código al asesor experto existente Exp_5.mq4 incluyendo en el mismo la lógica descrita anteriormente. El código ya listo es el siguiente:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240 ; extern int Length1X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase1X_Up = 100 ; extern int Length2X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase2X_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCX_Up = 0 ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 60 ; extern double IndLevel_Up = 0 ; extern int FastEMA_Up = 12 ; extern int SlowEMA_Up = 26 ; extern int SignalSMA_Up = 9 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern int TRAILINGSTOP_Up = 0 ; extern int PriceLevel_Up = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 240 ; extern int Length1X_Dn = 4 ; extern int Phase1X_Dn = 100 ; extern int Length2X_Dn = 4 ; extern int Phase2X_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCX_Dn = 0 ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 60 ; extern double IndLevel_Dn = 0 ; extern int FastEMA_Dn = 12 ; extern int SlowEMA_Dn = 26 ; extern int SignalSMA_Dn = 9 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern int TRAILINGSTOP_Dn = 0 ; extern int PriceLevel_Dn = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBarX_Up, MinBar_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBar_Dn; void TimeframeCheck( string Name, int Timeframe) { if (Timeframe != 1 ) if (Timeframe != 5 ) if (Timeframe != 15 ) if (Timeframe != 30 ) if (Timeframe != 60 ) if (Timeframe != 240 ) if (Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "TimeframeCheck: Parameter " ,Name, " cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe, "!!!" )); } #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Up" , Timeframe_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Up" , TimeframeX_Up); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Dn" , Timeframe_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Dn" , TimeframeX_Dn); MinBar_Up = 3 + MathMax (FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up) + SignalSMA_Up; MinBarX_Up = 3 + 30 + 30 ; MinBar_Dn = 3 + MathMax (FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn) + SignalSMA_Dn; MinBarX_Dn = 3 + 30 + 30 ; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { double J2JMA1, J2JMA2, Osc1, Osc2; static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn, LastBars_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false ; J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 2 ); TrendX_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; if (TrendX_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; StopTime_Up = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Up; Osc1 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up, SignalSMA_Up, 5 , 1 ); Osc2 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up, SignalSMA_Up, 5 , 2 ); if (TrendX_Up > 0 ) if (Osc2 < IndLevel_Up) if (Osc1 > IndLevel_Up) BUY_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenBuyLimitOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, PriceLevel_Up, StopTime_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); if (!Make_TreilingStop( 1 , TRAILINGSTOP_Up)) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn) { if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Stop = false ; J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Dn, Length2X_Dn, Phase1X_Dn, Phase2X_Dn, 0 , IPCX_Dn, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Dn, Length2X_Dn, Phase1X_Dn, Phase2X_Dn, 0 , IPCX_Dn, 0 , 2 ); TrendX_Dn = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; if (TrendX_Dn > 0 ) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; StopTime_Dn = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Dn; Osc1 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn, SignalSMA_Dn, 5 , 1 ); Osc2 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn, SignalSMA_Dn, 5 , 2 ); if (TrendX_Dn < 0 ) if (Osc2 > IndLevel_Dn) if (Osc1 < IndLevel_Dn) SELL_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenSellLimitOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn, PriceLevel_Dn, StopTime_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); if (!Make_TreilingStop( 2 , TRAILINGSTOP_Dn)) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Visualmente, este código es dos veces más largo que el código inicial de Exp_5.mq4, aunque la idea no era que aparentemente fuera tan largo. Vamos a discutir ahora el resultado. De nuevo, analizaré solo la parte del asesor experto para posiciones largas, para las cortas es análogo. El código fuente adicional para obtener los valores necesarios del indicador J2JMA es el siguiente:

J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 2 ); Trend_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2;

Sobre esta base, el encabezado del asesor experto contiene ahora la declaración de seis nuevas variables externas correspondientes a la llamada del indicador J2JMA:

extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240 ; extern int Length1X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase1X_Up = 100 ; extern int Length2X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase2X_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCX_Up = 0 ;

Se añade una nueva variable análoga MinBarX_Up a la línea de la declaración de las variables globales para el mínimo de barras de cálculo que siguen las variables externas del asesor experto:

int MinBarX_Up, MinBar_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBar_Dn;

En el bloque de inicialización del asesor experto se realiza una comprobación adicional de la idoneidad de la nueva variable externa TimeframeХ_Up:

TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeХ_Up" , TimeframeX_Up);

В этом же блоке делают инициализацию переменной MinBarX_Up:

MinBarX_Up = 3 + 30 + 30 ;

En el bloque de la función start() del asesor experto se realizan modificaciones adicionales. Se añaden dos nuevas variables en la línea de declaración de variables locales: J2JMA1 y J2JMA2:

double J2JMA1, J2JMA2, Osc1, Osc2;

La variable Trend_Up se declara como variable estática ya que se inicializa solo una vez en el cambio de barra y su valor se usa en el tick posterior de la función start():

static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn;

Por analogíam, la variable LastBarsX_Up se declara como estática:

static int LastBars_Up, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn, LastBars_Dn;

En el código para las posiciones largas, la comprobación de suficiencia de los cálculos es más compleja:

if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { } }

y se añade un nuevo bloque:

if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false ; J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 2 ); TrendX_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; if (Trend_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; }

En este bloque, se inicializa la variable que necesitamos Trend_Up, además, aquí se definen las señales para el cierre forzado de las posiciones abiertas (inicialización de la variable BUY_Stop). En general, en el Exp_5.mq4 inicial, la última variable fue inicializada en el bloque "DEFINING SIGNALS FOR MARKET ENTERING", pero es más lógico en el nuevo asesor experto colocar esta inicialización en el bloque "DEFINING TREND" y cambiar el algoritmo de su inicialización.

Y lo más importante es un pequeño cambio de señal que define el algoritmo en el bloque "DEFINING SIGNALS FOR MARKET ENTERING":

if (TrendX_Up > 0 ) if (Osc2 < IndLevel_Up) if (Osc1 > IndLevel_Up) BUY_Sign = true ;

Después de todas las modificaciones, este algoritmo tiene en cuenta la dirección de una tendencia actual con la ayuda de la variable Trend_Up.

Ahora algunos detalles de la optimización del asesor experto. Naturalmente, el asesor experto debe ser optimizado por separado solo para posiciones largas o solo para cortas, e incluso en este caso hay demasiadas variables externas para la optimización. Probablemente, no es razonable optimizar todas estas variables al mismo tiempo. Y aún más, el algoritmo genético de optimización no optimizará más de ocho variables. La solución más adecuada en este caso es fijar valores de algunas variables y optimizar solo la parte que queda sin fijar: las variables más urgentes. Y después de la optimización seleccionamos la variante más adecuada e intentamos optimizar los parámetros restantes.

Por ejemplo, para posiciones largas podría ser de esta forma:

En el archivo TESTER.zip se encuentra un archivo con esta configuración para el probador Exp_11.ini. Aquí no necesitamos optimizar Money_Management_Up, ni tampoco TimeframeX_Up. Respecto a la variable TimeframeX_Up, debe señalarse que inicialmente su valor debe ser mayor que el de la variable Timeframe_Up. Los valores de Length1X_Up pueden cambiarse en un rango muy grande y los valores de Phase1X_Up en el rango desde -100 a 100. Los parámetros Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up y IPCX_Up deben fijarse mejor en la primera optimización y lo mismo para el parámetro IndLevel_Up descrito en mi artículo anterior que describe Exp_5.mq4. Para los parámetros de FastEMA_Up y SlowEMA_Up los valores inferiores en el cambio de parámetro no deben ser demasiado pequeños. Por supuesto, pueden mostrar resultados sorprendentes, pero ¿tendrán algún sentido dichos resultados? La justificación para usar una orden trailing stop debe también comprobarse después de la optimización. Pero el cierre forzado de la posición por la variable lógica ClosePos_Up debe aplicarse siempre en el cambio de la tendencia. Su valor debe fijarse mejor igual a "true".

Durante la optimización, el periodo del gráfico en el probador de estrategia debe ser igual al valor de la variable Timeframe_Up o Timeframe_Dn (dependiendo de la dirección del trading durante la optimización) y en la prueba final o en la operación sobre una cuenta el periodo del gráfico debe establecerse igual al menor de estos valores. Hay un detalle más importante. Este asesor experto usa al menos dos periodos de tiempo, por lo que debemos estar atentos al descargar el historial de datos para las optimizaciones, pruebas y funcionamiento en una cuenta, especialmente si usamos varias cuentas abiertas en distintos operadores.

En el cuarto artículo describí la exportación de los resultados de la optimización para un análisis estadístico adicional en Microsoft Excel. En mi opinión, el asesor experto ofrecido en este artículo se ajusta mejor a dichos procedimientos. Si alguien quiere probarlo, modifiqué el código del asesor experto teniendo en cuenta las recomendaciones de este artículo (Exp_11_2.mq4). Se adjunta a este artículo el código.

Un ejemplo más de un asesor experto usado para los datos de cálculo de dos gráficos de distintos periodos de tiempo

Supongo que un ejemplo de un asesor experto basado en esta idea no es suficiente para este artículo, por lo que incluiré un asesor experto más elaborado según este principio. Como base usaré mi primer EA Exp_1.mq4 de mi primer artículo. La parte del código responsable de definir las condiciones de entrada al mercado y gestionar las posiciones está lista. Ahora necesitamos definir la tendencia del mercado activa para un periodo de tiempo mayor. En este asesor experto uso el indicador MAMA_NK.mq4:

La condición para definir una dirección de la tendencia en este caso es la diferencia entre los valores de dos desplazamientos en la primera barra:

Vamos a escribir un código por analogía, el código de Exp_11.mq4 se usa como ejemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240 ; extern double FastLimitX_Up = 0.5 ; extern double SlowLimitX_Up = 0.05 ; extern int IPCX_Up = 9 ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 60 ; extern int Length_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase_Up = 100 ; extern int IPC_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 60 ; extern double FastLimitX_Dn = 0.5 ; extern double SlowLimitX_Dn = 0.05 ; extern int IPCX_Dn = 9 ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 60 ; extern int Length_Dn = 4 ; extern int Phase_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPC_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn, MinBarX_Up, MinBarX_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> void TimeframeCheck( string Name, int Timeframe) { if (Timeframe != 1 ) if (Timeframe != 5 ) if (Timeframe != 15 ) if (Timeframe != 30 ) if (Timeframe != 60 ) if (Timeframe != 240 ) if (Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter " ,Name, " cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe, "!!!" )); } int init() { TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Up" , TimeframeX_Up); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Up" , Timeframe_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Dn" , TimeframeX_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Dn" , Timeframe_Dn); MinBarX_Up = 1 + 7 ; MinBar_Up = 4 + 39 + 30 ; MinBarX_Dn = 1 + 7 ; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 39 + 30 ; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double Mov[ 3 ], dMov12, dMov23, Mama1, Fama1; static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false ; Fama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Up, SlowLimitX_Up, IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); Mama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Up, SlowLimitX_Up, IPCX_Up, 1 , 1 ); TrendX_Up = Mama1 - Fama1; if (TrendX_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) Mov[bar - 1 ]= iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JFatl" , Length_Up, Phase_Up, 0 , IPC_Up, 0 , bar); dMov12 = Mov[ 0 ] - Mov[ 1 ]; dMov23 = Mov[ 1 ] - Mov[ 2 ]; if (TrendX_Up > 0 ) if (dMov23 < 0 ) if (dMov12 > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn) { if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Stop = false ; Fama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Dn, SlowLimitX_Dn, IPCX_Dn, 0 , 1 ); Mama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Dn, SlowLimitX_Dn, IPCX_Dn, 1 , 1 ); TrendX_Dn = Mama1 - Fama1; if (TrendX_Dn > 0 ) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) Mov[bar - 1 ]= iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JFatl" , Length_Dn, Phase_Dn, 0 , IPC_Dn, 0 , bar); dMov12 = Mov[ 0 ] - Mov[ 1 ]; dMov23 = Mov[ 1 ] - Mov[ 2 ]; if (TrendX_Dn < 0 ) if (dMov23 > 0 ) if (dMov12 < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Aunque el algoritmo básico de este asesor experto se diferencia del que subyace al asesor experto anterior, la idea general de usar dos gráficos parece ser completamente operativa en este caso también.

Conclusión



Creo que el enfoque de construir sistemas de trading automatizados descrito en este artículo ayudará a los lectores que ya tienen algo de experiencia en la escritura de asesores expertos a la hora de construir otros análogos con un mínimo desperdicio de esfuerzos. También debe añadirse aquí que la utilidad práctica de dichos asesores expertos depende en gran medida de su adecuada optimización.