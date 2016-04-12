Asesores expertos basados en sistemas de trading populares y alquimia de la optimización de robots de trading (Parte V)
Introducción
En mis artículos anteriores de este ciclo (1, 2, 3, 4) describía los sistemas de trading más simples cuya característica funcionaba solo en un marco. Como resultado, dicho sistema de trading no presenta ninguna reacción al cambio en las tendencias del mercado en una escala de tiempo más global. Esto puede dar lugar a pérdidas en condiciones de un mercado cambiante y dichos cambios no son detectados en un sistema de ese tipo. En realidad, en el trading en vivo, los sistemas basados en datos obtenidos de un gráfico de solo un período de tiempo son difíciles de usar. Por lo general, se usan al menos dos períodos de tiempo para un funcionamiento normal. Una tendencia actual se suele identificar en un gráfico de un periodo de tiempo mayor, mientras que el punto del mercado que entra en la dirección de esta tendencia se calcula en un gráfico de un periodo de tiempo menor. En mi opinión, los ejemplos de estrategias de trading más simples descritos en los artículos anteriores son suficientes para aprender a diseñar dichos sistemas. Vamos a discutir ahora los métodos para mejorar dichos sistemas de trading sobre la base del razonamiento descrito anteriormente.
Sistema de trading usando dos periodos de tiempo
Desde el punto de vista de la lógica, no hay diferencias respecto a con qué sistema de trading descrito en artículos anteriores crearemos un sistema más complejo. Respecto a su esencia inicial, cada sistema de trading simple puede presentarse de la forma siguiente:
Para posiciones largas:
Para posiciones cortas:
En nuestro sistema de trading usando dos periodos de tiempo, estas condiciones para la entrada al mercado serán definidas sobre la base de los indicadores calculados en un periodo de tiempo menor. La dirección de la tendencia será identificada en un periodo de tiempo mayor. Por tanto, el algoritmo que contiene estas condiciones tendrá este aspecto:
Para posiciones largas:
Para posiciones cortas:
En este caso, la variable Trend define solo la dirección de una tendencia actual en un periodo de tiempo mayor y la condición adicional para la entrada al mercado limita las acciones de trading de un asesor experto solo en la dirección de esta tendencia global. Desde el punto de vista del código del programa, no hay diferencias entre usar el algoritmo, la tendencia actual será detectada en un periodo de tiempo mayor. Por ello, el algoritmo a usar para el cálculo del punto de entrada al mercado en un periodo de tiempo menor depende del escritor del asesor experto así como detectar la tendencia actual en un periodo de tiempo mayor. Vamos a analizar el algoritmo descrito anteriormente con el oscilador OsMA representado por el asesor experto Exp_5.mq4, y para definir la tendencia actual vamos a usar la móvil J2JMA.mq4. En tal caso, la condición de definición de la transacción será muy simple:
Por tanto, vamos a añadir algo de código al asesor experto existente Exp_5.mq4 incluyendo en el mismo la lógica descrita anteriormente. El código ya listo es el siguiente:
//For the EA operation Metatrader\EXPERTS\indicators folder must //contain indicators 5c_OsMA.mq4 and J2JMA.mq4 //+==================================================================+ //| Exp_11.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin | //| Khabarovsk, farria@mail.redcom.ru | //+==================================================================+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" //----+ +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR BUY TRADES extern bool Test_Up = true;//filter of trade calculations direction extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1; //---- input parameters of the custom indicator J2JMA.mq4 extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240; extern int Length1X_Up = 4; // depth of the first smoothing extern int Phase1X_Up = 100; // parameter of the first smoothing //changing in the range -100 ... +100, influences the quality //of the transient process of averaging; extern int Length2X_Up = 4; // depth of the second smoothing extern int Phase2X_Up = 100; // parameter of the second smoothing, //changing in the range -100 ... +100, influences the quality //of the transient process of averaging; extern int IPCX_Up = 0;/* Selecting prices on which the indicator will be calculated (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ //---- input parameters of the custom indicator 5c_OsMA.mq4 extern int Timeframe_Up = 60; extern double IndLevel_Up = 0; // breakout level of the indicator extern int FastEMA_Up = 12; // quick EMA period extern int SlowEMA_Up = 26; // slow EMA period extern int SignalSMA_Up = 9; // signal SMA period extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100; // take profit extern int TRAILINGSTOP_Up = 0; // trailing stop extern int PriceLevel_Up =40; // difference between the current price and // the price of a pending order triggering extern bool ClosePos_Up = true; // forced position closing allowed //----+ +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR SELL TRADES extern bool Test_Dn = true;//filter of trade calculations direction extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1; //---- input parameters of the custom indicator J2JMA.mq4 extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 240; extern int Length1X_Dn = 4; // smoothing depth extern int Phase1X_Dn = 100; // parameter of the first smoothing //changing in the range -100 ... +100, influences the quality //of the transient process of averaging; extern int Length2X_Dn = 4; // smoothing depth extern int Phase2X_Dn = 100; // parameter of the second smoothing //changing in the range -100 ... +100, influences the quality //of the transient process of averaging; extern int IPCX_Dn = 0;/* Selecting prices on which the indicator will be calculated (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ //---- input parameters of the custom indicator 5c_OsMA.mq4 extern int Timeframe_Dn = 60; extern double IndLevel_Dn = 0; // breakout level of the indicator extern int FastEMA_Dn = 12; // quick EMA period extern int SlowEMA_Dn = 26; // slow EMA period extern int SignalSMA_Dn = 9; // signal SMA period extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100; // take profit extern int TRAILINGSTOP_Dn = 0; // trailing stop extern int PriceLevel_Dn = 40; // difference between the current price and // the price of a pending order triggering extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true; // forced position closing allowed //----+ +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- Integer variables for the minimum of calculation bars int MinBarX_Up, MinBar_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBar_Dn; //+==================================================================+ //| TimeframeCheck() functions | //+==================================================================+ void TimeframeCheck(string Name, int Timeframe) { //----+ //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe variable value if (Timeframe != 1) if (Timeframe != 5) if (Timeframe != 15) if (Timeframe != 30) if (Timeframe != 60) if (Timeframe != 240) if (Timeframe != 1440) Print(StringConcatenate("TimeframeCheck: Parameter ",Name, " cannot ", "be equal to ", Timeframe, "!!!")); //----+ } //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert functions | //+==================================================================+ #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert initialization function | //+==================================================================+ int init() { //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Up variable value TimeframeCheck("Timeframe_Up", Timeframe_Up); //---- Checking the correctness of TimeframeX_Up variable value TimeframeCheck("TimeframeX_Up", TimeframeX_Up); //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Dn variable value TimeframeCheck("Timeframe_Dn", Timeframe_Dn); //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Dn variable value TimeframeCheck("TimeframeX_Dn", TimeframeX_Dn); //---- Initialization of variables MinBar_Up = 3 + MathMax(FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up) + SignalSMA_Up; MinBarX_Up = 3 + 30 + 30; MinBar_Dn = 3 + MathMax(FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn) + SignalSMA_Dn; MinBarX_Dn = 3 + 30 + 30; //---- end of initialization return(0); } //+==================================================================+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+==================================================================+ int deinit() { //----+ //---- End of the EA deinitialization return(0); //----+ } //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert iteration function | //+==================================================================+ int start() { //----+ Declaring local variables double J2JMA1, J2JMA2, Osc1, Osc2; //----+ Declaring static variables //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn, LastBars_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ //----++ CODE FOR LONG POSITIONS | //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars(NULL, TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { //----+ +----------------------+ //----+ DEFINING TREND | //----+ +----------------------+ if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { //----+ Initialization of variables LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false; //----+ calculating indicator values for J2JMA J2JMA1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA", Length1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0, IPCX_Up, 0, 1); //--- J2JMA2 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA", Length1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0, IPCX_Up, 0, 2); //----+ defining trend TrendX_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; //----+ defining a signal for closing trades if (TrendX_Up < 0) BUY_Stop = true; } //----+ +----------------------------------------+ //----+ DEFINING SIGNAL FOR MARKET ENTERING | //----+ +----------------------------------------+ if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { //----+ Initialization of variables BUY_Sign = false; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; StopTime_Up = iTime(NULL, Timeframe_Up, 0) + 60 * Timeframe_Up; //----+ calculating indicator values Osc1 = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Up, "5c_OsMA", FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up, SignalSMA_Up, 5, 1); //--- Osc2 = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Up, "5c_OsMA", FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up, SignalSMA_Up, 5, 2); //----+ defining signals for trades if (TrendX_Up > 0) if (Osc2 < IndLevel_Up) if (Osc1 > IndLevel_Up) BUY_Sign = true; } //----+ +-------------------+ //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES | //----+ +-------------------+ if (!OpenBuyLimitOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, PriceLevel_Up, StopTime_Up)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1)) return(-1); if (!Make_TreilingStop(1, TRAILINGSTOP_Up)) return(-1); } } //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ //----++ CODE FOR SHORT POSITIONS | //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars(NULL, TimeframeX_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn) { //----+ +----------------------+ //----+ DEFINING TREND | //----+ +----------------------+ if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { //--- Initialization of variables LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Stop = false; //----+ calculating indicator values for J2JMA J2JMA1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Dn, "J2JMA", Length1X_Dn, Length2X_Dn, Phase1X_Dn, Phase2X_Dn, 0, IPCX_Dn, 0, 1); //--- J2JMA2 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Dn, "J2JMA", Length1X_Dn, Length2X_Dn, Phase1X_Dn, Phase2X_Dn, 0, IPCX_Dn, 0, 2); //----+ defining trend TrendX_Dn = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; //----+ defining a signal for closing trades if (TrendX_Dn > 0) SELL_Stop = true; } //----+ +----------------------------------------+ //----+ DEFINING SIGNAL FOR MARKET ENTERING | //----+ +----------------------------------------+ if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { //----+ Initialization of variables SELL_Sign = false; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; StopTime_Dn = iTime(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, 0) + 60 * Timeframe_Dn; //----+ calculating indicator values Osc1 = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, "5c_OsMA", FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn, SignalSMA_Dn, 5, 1); //--- Osc2 = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, "5c_OsMA", FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn, SignalSMA_Dn, 5, 2); //----+ defining signals for trades if (TrendX_Dn < 0) if (Osc2 > IndLevel_Dn) if (Osc1 < IndLevel_Dn) SELL_Sign = true; } //----+ +-------------------+ //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES | //----+ +-------------------+ if (!OpenSellLimitOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn, PriceLevel_Dn, StopTime_Dn)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2)) return(-1); if (!Make_TreilingStop(2, TRAILINGSTOP_Dn)) return(-1); } } //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Visualmente, este código es dos veces más largo que el código inicial de Exp_5.mq4, aunque la idea no era que aparentemente fuera tan largo. Vamos a discutir ahora el resultado. De nuevo, analizaré solo la parte del asesor experto para posiciones largas, para las cortas es análogo. El código fuente adicional para obtener los valores necesarios del indicador J2JMA es el siguiente:
//----+ calculating indicator values for J2JMA J2JMA1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA", Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0, IPCX_Up, 0, 1); //--- J2JMA2 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA", Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0, IPCX_Up, 0, 2); //----+ defining trend Trend_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2;
Sobre esta base, el encabezado del asesor experto contiene ahora la declaración de seis nuevas variables externas correspondientes a la llamada del indicador J2JMA:
extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240; extern int Length1X_Up = 4; // depth of the first smoothing extern int Phase1X_Up = 100; // parameter of the first smoothing //changing in the range -100 ... +100, influences the quality //of the transient process of averaging; extern int Length2X_Up = 4; // depth of the second smoothing extern int Phase2X_Up = 100; // parameter of the second smoothing, //changing in the range -100 ... +100, influences the quality //of the transient process of averaging; extern int IPCX_Up = 0;/* Selecting prices on which the indicator will be calculated (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */
Se añade una nueva variable análoga MinBarX_Up a la línea de la declaración de las variables globales para el mínimo de barras de cálculo que siguen las variables externas del asesor experto:
//---- Integer variables for the minimum of calculation bars int MinBarX_Up, MinBar_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBar_Dn;
En el bloque de inicialización del asesor experto se realiza una comprobación adicional de la idoneidad de la nueva variable externa TimeframeХ_Up:
//---- Checking the correctness of TimeframeX_Up variable value TimeframeCheck("TimeframeХ_Up", TimeframeX_Up);
В этом же блоке делают инициализацию переменной MinBarX_Up:
MinBarX_Up = 3 + 30 + 30;
En el bloque de la función start() del asesor experto se realizan modificaciones adicionales. Se añaden dos nuevas variables en la línea de declaración de variables locales: J2JMA1 y J2JMA2:
//----+ Declaring local variables double J2JMA1, J2JMA2, Osc1, Osc2;
La variable Trend_Up se declara como variable estática ya que se inicializa solo una vez en el cambio de barra y su valor se usa en el tick posterior de la función start():
static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn;
Por analogíam, la variable LastBarsX_Up se declara como estática:
static int LastBars_Up, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn, LastBars_Dn;
En el código para las posiciones largas, la comprobación de suficiencia de los cálculos es más compleja:
if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars(NULL, TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { // CODE FOR LONG POSITIONS } }
y se añade un nuevo bloque:
//----+ +----------------------+ //----+ DEFINING TREND | //----+ +----------------------+ if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { //----+ Initialization of variables LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false; //----+ calculating indicator values for J2JMA J2JMA1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA", Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0, IPCX_Up, 0, 1); //--- J2JMA2 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA", Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0, IPCX_Up, 0, 2); //----+ defining trend TrendX_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; //----+ defining a signal for closing trades if (Trend_Up < 0) BUY_Stop = true; }
En este bloque, se inicializa la variable que necesitamos Trend_Up, además, aquí se definen las señales para el cierre forzado de las posiciones abiertas (inicialización de la variable BUY_Stop). En general, en el Exp_5.mq4 inicial, la última variable fue inicializada en el bloque "DEFINING SIGNALS FOR MARKET ENTERING", pero es más lógico en el nuevo asesor experto colocar esta inicialización en el bloque "DEFINING TREND" y cambiar el algoritmo de su inicialización.
Y lo más importante es un pequeño cambio de señal que define el algoritmo en el bloque "DEFINING SIGNALS FOR MARKET ENTERING":
//----+ defining signals for trades if (TrendX_Up > 0) if (Osc2 < IndLevel_Up) if (Osc1 > IndLevel_Up) BUY_Sign = true;
Después de todas las modificaciones, este algoritmo tiene en cuenta la dirección de una tendencia actual con la ayuda de la variable Trend_Up.
Ahora algunos detalles de la optimización del asesor experto. Naturalmente, el asesor experto debe ser optimizado por separado solo para posiciones largas o solo para cortas, e incluso en este caso hay demasiadas variables externas para la optimización. Probablemente, no es razonable optimizar todas estas variables al mismo tiempo. Y aún más, el algoritmo genético de optimización no optimizará más de ocho variables. La solución más adecuada en este caso es fijar valores de algunas variables y optimizar solo la parte que queda sin fijar: las variables más urgentes. Y después de la optimización seleccionamos la variante más adecuada e intentamos optimizar los parámetros restantes.
Por ejemplo, para posiciones largas podría ser de esta forma:
En el archivo TESTER.zip se encuentra un archivo con esta configuración para el probador Exp_11.ini. Aquí no necesitamos optimizar Money_Management_Up, ni tampoco TimeframeX_Up. Respecto a la variable TimeframeX_Up, debe señalarse que inicialmente su valor debe ser mayor que el de la variable Timeframe_Up. Los valores de Length1X_Up pueden cambiarse en un rango muy grande y los valores de Phase1X_Up en el rango desde -100 a 100. Los parámetros Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up y IPCX_Up deben fijarse mejor en la primera optimización y lo mismo para el parámetro IndLevel_Up descrito en mi artículo anterior que describe Exp_5.mq4. Para los parámetros de FastEMA_Up y SlowEMA_Up los valores inferiores en el cambio de parámetro no deben ser demasiado pequeños. Por supuesto, pueden mostrar resultados sorprendentes, pero ¿tendrán algún sentido dichos resultados? La justificación para usar una orden trailing stop debe también comprobarse después de la optimización. Pero el cierre forzado de la posición por la variable lógica ClosePos_Up debe aplicarse siempre en el cambio de la tendencia. Su valor debe fijarse mejor igual a "true".
Durante la optimización, el periodo del gráfico en el probador de estrategia debe ser igual al valor de la variable Timeframe_Up o Timeframe_Dn (dependiendo de la dirección del trading durante la optimización) y en la prueba final o en la operación sobre una cuenta el periodo del gráfico debe establecerse igual al menor de estos valores. Hay un detalle más importante. Este asesor experto usa al menos dos periodos de tiempo, por lo que debemos estar atentos al descargar el historial de datos para las optimizaciones, pruebas y funcionamiento en una cuenta, especialmente si usamos varias cuentas abiertas en distintos operadores.
En el cuarto artículo describí la exportación de los resultados de la optimización para un análisis estadístico adicional en Microsoft Excel. En mi opinión, el asesor experto ofrecido en este artículo se ajusta mejor a dichos procedimientos. Si alguien quiere probarlo, modifiqué el código del asesor experto teniendo en cuenta las recomendaciones de este artículo (Exp_11_2.mq4). Se adjunta a este artículo el código.
Un ejemplo más de un asesor experto usado para los datos de cálculo de dos gráficos de distintos periodos de tiempo
Supongo que un ejemplo de un asesor experto basado en esta idea no es suficiente para este artículo, por lo que incluiré un asesor experto más elaborado según este principio. Como base usaré mi primer EA Exp_1.mq4 de mi primer artículo. La parte del código responsable de definir las condiciones de entrada al mercado y gestionar las posiciones está lista. Ahora necesitamos definir la tendencia del mercado activa para un periodo de tiempo mayor. En este asesor experto uso el indicador MAMA_NK.mq4:
La condición para definir una dirección de la tendencia en este caso es la diferencia entre los valores de dos desplazamientos en la primera barra:
Vamos a escribir un código por analogía, el código de Exp_11.mq4 se usa como ejemplo:
//+==================================================================+ //| Exp_12.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin | //| Khabarovsk, farria@mail.redcom.ru | //+==================================================================+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR BUY TRADES extern bool Test_Up = true;//filter of trade calculations direction extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1; //---- extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240; extern double FastLimitX_Up = 0.5; extern double SlowLimitX_Up = 0.05; extern int IPCX_Up = 9;/* Selecting prices, upon which the indicator will be calculated (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close, 15-Heiken Ashi Open0.) */ //---- + - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - + extern int Timeframe_Up = 60; extern int Length_Up = 4; // smoothing depth extern int Phase_Up = 100; // parameter changing in the range //-100 ... +100, influences the quality of a transient process; extern int IPC_Up = 0;/* Selecting prices, upon which the indicator will be calculated (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100; // take profit extern bool ClosePos_Up = true; // forced position closing is allowed //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR SELL TRADES extern bool Test_Dn = true;//filter of trade calculations direction extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1; //---- extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 60; extern double FastLimitX_Dn = 0.5; extern double SlowLimitX_Dn = 0.05; extern int IPCX_Dn = 9;/* Selecting prices, upon which the indicator will be calculated (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close, 15-Heiken Ashi Open0.) */ //---- + - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - + extern int Timeframe_Dn = 60; extern int Length_Dn = 4; // smoothing depth extern int Phase_Dn = 100; // parameter changing in the range // -100 ... +100, influences the quality of a transient process; extern int IPC_Dn = 0;/* Selecting prices, upon which the indicator will be calculated (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100; // take profit extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true; // forced position closing is allowed //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- Integer variables for the minimum of counted bars int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn, MinBarX_Up, MinBarX_Dn; //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert functions | //+==================================================================+ #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> //+==================================================================+ //| TimeframeCheck() functions | //+==================================================================+ void TimeframeCheck(string Name, int Timeframe) { //----+ //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe variable value if (Timeframe != 1) if (Timeframe != 5) if (Timeframe != 15) if (Timeframe != 30) if (Timeframe != 60) if (Timeframe != 240) if (Timeframe != 1440) Print(StringConcatenate("Parameter ",Name, " cannot ", "be equal to ", Timeframe, "!!!")); //----+ } //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert initialization function | //+==================================================================+ int init() { //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Up variable value TimeframeCheck("TimeframeX_Up", TimeframeX_Up); //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Up variable value TimeframeCheck("Timeframe_Up", Timeframe_Up); //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Dn variable value TimeframeCheck("TimeframeX_Dn", TimeframeX_Dn); //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Dn variable value TimeframeCheck("Timeframe_Dn", Timeframe_Dn); //---- Initialization of variables MinBarX_Up = 1 + 7; MinBar_Up = 4 + 39 + 30; MinBarX_Dn = 1 + 7; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 39 + 30; //---- end of initialization return(0); } //+==================================================================+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+==================================================================+ int deinit() { //----+ //---- End of the EA deinitialization return(0); //----+ } //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert iteration function | //+==================================================================+ int start() { //----+ Declaration of local variables int bar; double Mov[3], dMov12, dMov23, Mama1, Fama1; //----+ declaration of static variables static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ //----++ CODE FOR LONG POSITIONS | //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars(NULL, TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { //----+ +----------------------+ //----+ DEFINING TREND | //----+ +----------------------+ if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { //----+ Initialization of variables LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false; //----+ calculating indicator values Fama1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "MAMA_NK", FastLimitX_Up, SlowLimitX_Up, IPCX_Up, 0, 1); //--- Mama1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Up, "MAMA_NK", FastLimitX_Up, SlowLimitX_Up, IPCX_Up, 1, 1); //----+ defining trend TrendX_Up = Mama1 - Fama1; //----+ defining signals for trade closing if (TrendX_Up < 0) BUY_Stop = true; } //----+ +----------------------------------------+ //----+ DEFINING SIGNAL FOR MARKET ENTERING | //----+ +----------------------------------------+ if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { //----+ Initialization of variables BUY_Sign = false; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; //----+ calculating indicator values and uploading them into buffer for(bar = 1; bar <= 3; bar++) Mov[bar - 1]= iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Up, "JFatl", Length_Up, Phase_Up, 0, IPC_Up, 0, bar); //----+ defining signals for trades dMov12 = Mov[0] - Mov[1]; dMov23 = Mov[1] - Mov[2]; if (TrendX_Up > 0) if (dMov23 < 0) if (dMov12 > 0) BUY_Sign = true; } //----+ +-------------------+ //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES | //----+ +-------------------+ if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1)) return(-1); } } //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ //----++ CODE FOR SHORT POSITIONS | //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------+ if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars(NULL, TimeframeX_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn) { //----+ +----------------------+ //----+ DEFINING TREND | //----+ +----------------------+ if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { //----+ Initialization of variables LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Stop = false; //----+ calculating indicator values Fama1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Dn, "MAMA_NK", FastLimitX_Dn, SlowLimitX_Dn, IPCX_Dn, 0, 1); //--- Mama1 = iCustom(NULL, TimeframeX_Dn, "MAMA_NK", FastLimitX_Dn, SlowLimitX_Dn, IPCX_Dn, 1, 1); //----+ defining trend TrendX_Dn = Mama1 - Fama1; //----+ defining signals for trade closing if (TrendX_Dn > 0) SELL_Stop = true; } //----+ +----------------------------------------+ //----+ DEFINING SIGNAL FOR MARKET ENTERING | //----+ +----------------------------------------+ if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { //----+ Initialization of variables SELL_Sign = false; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; //----+ calculating indicator values and uploading them into buffer for(bar = 1; bar <= 3; bar++) Mov[bar - 1]= iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, "JFatl", Length_Dn, Phase_Dn, 0, IPC_Dn, 0, bar); //----+ defining signals for trades dMov12 = Mov[0] - Mov[1]; dMov23 = Mov[1] - Mov[2]; if (TrendX_Dn < 0) if (dMov23 > 0) if (dMov12 < 0) SELL_Sign = true; } //----+ +-------------------+ //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES | //----+ +-------------------+ if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2)) return(-1); } } //----+ return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aunque el algoritmo básico de este asesor experto se diferencia del que subyace al asesor experto anterior, la idea general de usar dos gráficos parece ser completamente operativa en este caso también.
Conclusión
Creo que el enfoque de construir sistemas de trading automatizados descrito en este artículo ayudará a los lectores que ya tienen algo de experiencia en la escritura de asesores expertos a la hora de construir otros análogos con un mínimo desperdicio de esfuerzos. También debe añadirse aquí que la utilidad práctica de dichos asesores expertos depende en gran medida de su adecuada optimización.
Traducción del ruso hecha por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1525
Advertencia: todos los derechos de estos materiales pertenecen a MetaQuotes Ltd. Queda totalmente prohibido el copiado total o parcial.
Este artículo ha sido escrito por un usuario del sitio web y refleja su punto de vista personal. MetaQuotes Ltd. no se responsabiliza de la exactitud de la información ofrecida, ni de las posibles consecuencias del uso de las soluciones, estrategias o recomendaciones descritas.
- Aplicaciones de trading gratuitas
- 8 000+ señales para copiar
- Noticias económicas para analizar los mercados financieros
Usted acepta la política del sitio web y las condiciones de uso