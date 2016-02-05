Expert Advisors baseado em sistemas de trading populares e alquimia da otimização de robô de trading (Parte V)

Introdução

No meu artigo anterior desse ciclo (1, 2, 3, 4) , descrevi sistemas de trading mais simples, a diferença é que estávamos trabalhando com apenas um quadro. Como resultado, tal sistema de trading não tem absolutamente nenhuma reação às mudanças das tendências de mercado em uma escala de tempo mais global. Isso pode resultar em perdas nas condições de um mercado modificado, tais mudanças não são detectadas em um sistema daquele tipo. Na verdade, em sistemas de trading ao vivo com base em dados obtidos a partir de um gráfico de apenas um timeframe dificilmente pode ser usado. Geralmente, pelo menos dois timeframes são usados para uma operação normal. Uma tendência atual é geralmente identificada em um gráfico com timeframe maior, enquanto o ponto de mercado que entra na direção dessa tendência é calculado em um gráfico com timeframe menor. Na minha opinião, exemplos das estratégias de trading mais simples descritos em artigos anteriores são suficientes para o leitor aprender a projetar tais sistemas. Então agora vamos discutir métodos para melhorar tais sistemas de trading com base no raciocínio do que foi descrito acima.

Sistema de trading usando dois timeframes.

Do ponto de vista da lógica, não há diferença, com base no que o sistema de trading descreveu nos artigos anteriores, iremos construir um sistema mais complicado. Para sua essência inicial, cada sistema de trading mais simples pode ser apresentado da seguinte forma:

Para posições longas:





Para posições curtas:





Em nosso sistema de trading usando dois timeframes, essas condições para a entrada no mercado serão definidas com base nos indicadores calculados em um timeframe menor. A direção da tendência será identificada em um timeframe maior. Então, o algoritmo contendo essas condições irá ficar dessa forma:

Para posições longas:





Para posições curtas:







Nesse caso, a variável de Trend define somente a direção de uma tendência atual em um timeframe maior e a condição adicional de entrada no mercado limita as ações de trading de um Expert Advisor somente para a direção dessa tendência global. Do ponto de vista do código de programa, não faz diferença usar um certo algoritmo, a tendência atual será detectada em um timeframe maior. Então, cabe a um escritor de EA decidir quais algoritmos usar para calcular o ponto de entrada no mercado em um timeframe menor e detectar a tendência atual em um timeframe maior. Vamos analisar o algoritmo descrito anteriormente com o oscilador OsMA pelo EA Exp_5.mq4, para definir a tendência atual vamos usar o móvel J2JMA.mq4. Em tal caso, definir a condição de trade será muito simples:

Então, vamos adicionar alguns códigos ao Exp_5.mq4 existente, incluindo nele a lógica descrita acima. O código pronto ficará assim:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240 ; extern int Length1X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase1X_Up = 100 ; extern int Length2X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase2X_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCX_Up = 0 ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 60 ; extern double IndLevel_Up = 0 ; extern int FastEMA_Up = 12 ; extern int SlowEMA_Up = 26 ; extern int SignalSMA_Up = 9 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern int TRAILINGSTOP_Up = 0 ; extern int PriceLevel_Up = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 240 ; extern int Length1X_Dn = 4 ; extern int Phase1X_Dn = 100 ; extern int Length2X_Dn = 4 ; extern int Phase2X_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCX_Dn = 0 ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 60 ; extern double IndLevel_Dn = 0 ; extern int FastEMA_Dn = 12 ; extern int SlowEMA_Dn = 26 ; extern int SignalSMA_Dn = 9 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern int TRAILINGSTOP_Dn = 0 ; extern int PriceLevel_Dn = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBarX_Up, MinBar_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBar_Dn; void TimeframeCheck( string Name, int Timeframe) { if (Timeframe != 1 ) if (Timeframe != 5 ) if (Timeframe != 15 ) if (Timeframe != 30 ) if (Timeframe != 60 ) if (Timeframe != 240 ) if (Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "TimeframeCheck: Parameter " ,Name, " cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe, "!!!" )); } #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Up" , Timeframe_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Up" , TimeframeX_Up); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Dn" , Timeframe_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Dn" , TimeframeX_Dn); MinBar_Up = 3 + MathMax (FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up) + SignalSMA_Up; MinBarX_Up = 3 + 30 + 30 ; MinBar_Dn = 3 + MathMax (FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn) + SignalSMA_Dn; MinBarX_Dn = 3 + 30 + 30 ; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { double J2JMA1, J2JMA2, Osc1, Osc2; static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn, LastBars_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false ; J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 2 ); TrendX_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; if (TrendX_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; StopTime_Up = iTime( NULL , Timeframe_Up, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Up; Osc1 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up, SignalSMA_Up, 5 , 1 ); Osc2 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Up, SlowEMA_Up, SignalSMA_Up, 5 , 2 ); if (TrendX_Up > 0 ) if (Osc2 < IndLevel_Up) if (Osc1 > IndLevel_Up) BUY_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenBuyLimitOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, PriceLevel_Up, StopTime_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); if (!Make_TreilingStop( 1 , TRAILINGSTOP_Up)) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn) { if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Stop = false ; J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Dn, Length2X_Dn, Phase1X_Dn, Phase2X_Dn, 0 , IPCX_Dn, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Dn, Length2X_Dn, Phase1X_Dn, Phase2X_Dn, 0 , IPCX_Dn, 0 , 2 ); TrendX_Dn = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; if (TrendX_Dn > 0 ) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; StopTime_Dn = iTime( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Dn; Osc1 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn, SignalSMA_Dn, 5 , 1 ); Osc2 = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "5c_OsMA" , FastEMA_Dn, SlowEMA_Dn, SignalSMA_Dn, 5 , 2 ); if (TrendX_Dn < 0 ) if (Osc2 > IndLevel_Dn) if (Osc1 < IndLevel_Dn) SELL_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenSellLimitOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn, PriceLevel_Dn, StopTime_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); if (!Make_TreilingStop( 2 , TRAILINGSTOP_Dn)) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Visualmente, esse código é duas vezes maior do que o código inicial Exp_5mq4, embora a ideia não fosse aparentemente tão grande! Agora, vamos discutir o resultado. Mais uma vez, irei analisar somente a parte do EA para posições longas, para as curtas, é análogo. O código fonte adicional para obter os valores necessários do indicador J2JMA fica assim:

J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 2 ); Trend_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2;

Nesse ponto, a parte principal do EA agora contém a declaração de seis variáveis externas novas correspondentes à solicitação do indicador J2JMA:

extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240 ; extern int Length1X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase1X_Up = 100 ; extern int Length2X_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase2X_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCX_Up = 0 ;

Uma nova variável análoga MinBarX_Up é adicionada à linha de declaração das variáveis globais para o calculo mínimo das barras, que segue as variáveis externas do EA:

int MinBarX_Up, MinBar_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBar_Dn;

No bloco de inicialização do EA, a verificação adicional da correção da variável externa TimeframeX_Up é feita

TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeХ_Up" , TimeframeX_Up);

No mesmo bloco, fazer inicialização das variáveis MinBarX_Up:

MinBarX_Up = 3 + 30 + 30 ;

Modificações adicionais dos códigos são realizadas no bloco de função de início() do EA. Duas novas variáveis são adicionadas na linha do local de declaração de variáveis. J2JMA1 e J2JMA2:

double J2JMA1, J2JMA2, Osc1, Osc2;

A variável Trend_Up é declarada com uma variável estática, pois é inicializada apenas uma vez na mudança de barra, seu valor é usado em um tick adicional da função de início():

static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn;

Por analogia, a variável LastBarsX_Up é declarada como estática:

static int LastBars_Up, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn, LastBars_Dn;

No código para posições longas, a verificação da suficiência para cálculos torna-se mais complicada:

if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { } }

e um novo bloco é adicionado:

if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false ; J2JMA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); J2JMA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "J2JMA" , Length1X_Up, Phase1X_Up, Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up, 0 , IPCX_Up, 0 , 2 ); TrendX_Up = J2JMA1 - J2JMA2; if (Trend_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; }

Nesse bloco, o necessário para nós é que a variável Trend_Up seja inicializada, além disso, sinais para o fechamento forçado das posições abertas são definidos aqui (inicialização da variável do BUY_Stop). Geralmente, no inicial Exp_5.mq4, a última variável foi inicializada no bloco “DEFININDO SINAIS PARA A ENTRADA NO MERCADO”, mas é mais lógico no novo EA colocar essa inicialização no bloco "DEFININDO TENDÊNCIA" e mudar o algoritmo da sua inicialização.

E o aspecto mais importante é uma pequena mudança de algoritmo de definição de sinal no bloco "DEFININDO SINAIS PARA A ENTRADA NO MERCADO":

if (TrendX_Up > 0 ) if (Osc2 < IndLevel_Up) if (Osc1 > IndLevel_Up) BUY_Sign = true ;

Depois de todas as modificações, esse algoritmo leva em consideração a direção de uma tendência atual com a ajuda da variável Trend_Up.

Agora, sobre alguns detalhes da otimização do EA. Naturalmente, o EA deve ser otimizado separadamente, apenas por posições longas ou curtas, e até mesmo, nesse caso, não há muitas variáveis externas para otimização. Provavelmente, não é sensato otimizar todas essas variáveis ao mesmo tempo. Além disso - o algoritmo genético de otimização não vai otimizar mais do que oito variáveis! A solução mais adequada nesse caso é fixar os valores de algumas variáveis e otimizar apenas a parte que permaneceu sem fixar - as variáveis mais urgentes. E depois da otimização, selecione a variante mais adequada e tente otimizar os parâmetros restantes.

Por exemplo, para posições longas, isso pode ficar assim:





Um arquivo com essas configurações para o testador Exp_11.ini está no arquivo TESTER.zip. Aqui não precisamos otimizar Money_Management_Up e nem TimeframeX_Up. Para a variável TimeframeX_Up, deve ser notado que, inicialmente, seu valor deve ser maior do que o da variável Timeframe_Up. Os valores de Length1X_Up podem ser modificados em uma faixa bem abrangente, os valores de Phase1X_Up na faixa de -100 a 100. Os parâmetros Length2X_Up, Phase2X_Up e IPCX_Up deve ser fixados da melhor forma na primeira otimização, os mesmo para o parâmetro IndLevel_Up descrito em meu artigo anterior que descreve Exp_5.mq4. Para os parâmetros FastEMA_Up e SlowEMA_Up , valores mais baixos de mudança de parâmetros não devem ser pequenos demais. Claro, eles podem mostrar resultados impressionantes, mas haverá sentido nesses resultados? A sensatez do uso de um trailing stop deve ser verificada depois da otimização. Mas a posição forçada, fechando pelas variáveis lógicas ClosePos_Up deve ser sempre aplicada nas mudanças de tendência. Seu valor deve ser fixado da melhor forma como igual a "verdadeiro".

Durante a otimização, o período do gráfico no testador de estratégia deve ser igual ao valor da variável Timeframe_Up ou Timeframe_Dn (dependendo da direção do trading durante a otimização) e no teste final ou na operação em uma conta, o período do gráfico deve ser configurado igual ao menor desses valores. Há mais um detalhe importante. Esse Expert Advisor usa, pelo menos, dois timeframes, então esteja atento ao baixar os dados de histórico para otimização, testar e operar em contas, especialmente se você usa várias contas abertas em dealers diferentes.

No quarto artigo, descrevi como exportar resultados de otimização para análise estatística mais abrangente no Microsoft Excel. Na minha opinião, o EA oferecido nesse artigo se adequa melhor para tais procedimentos. Se alguém quiser tentar, modifique o código do EA com a conta para recomendações desse artigo Exp_11_2.mq4). O código está anexado ao artigo.

Mais um exemplo de um EA usado para dados de cálculos de dois gráficos de diferentes timeframes.

Suponho que um exemplo de um EA baseado nessa ideia não seja suficiente para esse artigo, então, incluirei mais um Expert Advisor construído de acordo com esse princípio. Como base, vou usar meu primeiro EA Exp_1.mq4 do meu primeiro artigo. A parte do código responsável por definir as condições para a entrada no mercado e administrar posições está pronta. Agora, precisamos definir a tendência ativa do mercado para um timeframe maior. Nesse Expert Advisor, uso o indicador MAMA_NK.mq4:

A condição para definir uma direção de tendência, nesse caso, é diferente dos valores de dois móveis na primeira barra:

Vamos escrever um código por analogia, o código Exp_11.mq4 é usado como um template:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Up = 240 ; extern double FastLimitX_Up = 0.5 ; extern double SlowLimitX_Up = 0.05 ; extern int IPCX_Up = 9 ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 60 ; extern int Length_Up = 4 ; extern int Phase_Up = 100 ; extern int IPC_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 60 ; extern double FastLimitX_Dn = 0.5 ; extern double SlowLimitX_Dn = 0.05 ; extern int IPCX_Dn = 9 ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 60 ; extern int Length_Dn = 4 ; extern int Phase_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPC_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn, MinBarX_Up, MinBarX_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> void TimeframeCheck( string Name, int Timeframe) { if (Timeframe != 1 ) if (Timeframe != 5 ) if (Timeframe != 15 ) if (Timeframe != 30 ) if (Timeframe != 60 ) if (Timeframe != 240 ) if (Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter " ,Name, " cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe, "!!!" )); } int init() { TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Up" , TimeframeX_Up); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Up" , Timeframe_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Dn" , TimeframeX_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Dn" , Timeframe_Dn); MinBarX_Up = 1 + 7 ; MinBar_Up = 4 + 39 + 30 ; MinBarX_Dn = 1 + 7 ; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 39 + 30 ; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double Mov[ 3 ], dMov12, dMov23, Mama1, Fama1; static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn, LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up) { if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Stop = false ; Fama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Up, SlowLimitX_Up, IPCX_Up, 0 , 1 ); Mama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Up, SlowLimitX_Up, IPCX_Up, 1 , 1 ); TrendX_Up = Mama1 - Fama1; if (TrendX_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) Mov[bar - 1 ]= iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JFatl" , Length_Up, Phase_Up, 0 , IPC_Up, 0 , bar); dMov12 = Mov[ 0 ] - Mov[ 1 ]; dMov23 = Mov[ 1 ] - Mov[ 2 ]; if (TrendX_Up > 0 ) if (dMov23 < 0 ) if (dMov12 > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn) { if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Stop = false ; Fama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Dn, SlowLimitX_Dn, IPCX_Dn, 0 , 1 ); Mama1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "MAMA_NK" , FastLimitX_Dn, SlowLimitX_Dn, IPCX_Dn, 1 , 1 ); TrendX_Dn = Mama1 - Fama1; if (TrendX_Dn > 0 ) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) Mov[bar - 1 ]= iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JFatl" , Length_Dn, Phase_Dn, 0 , IPC_Dn, 0 , bar); dMov12 = Mov[ 0 ] - Mov[ 1 ]; dMov23 = Mov[ 1 ] - Mov[ 2 ]; if (TrendX_Dn < 0 ) if (dMov23 > 0 ) if (dMov12 < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; } if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Embora o algoritmo básico desse EA seja diferente daquele subjacente ao EA anterior, a ideia geral de uso de dois gráficos parece estar absolutamente operante nesse caso também.



Conclusão



Acredito que a abordagem de construir sistemas de trading automatizados descrita nesse artigo irá ajudar os leitores que já tem alguma experiência em escrever EA a construir Expert Advisors análogos com mínimos esforço. Também deve ser adicionado aqui que a utilidade prática de tais Advisors depende, em grande parte, da sua própria otimização.