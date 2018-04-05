VelocityFX Master

SPECIFICATIONS

    Timeframe: H1(recommended) ,4H

    Recommended Pair: EURUSD

    Max drawdown: 12% (Backtested on MT5)

   Money management: Recommended 0.5%-1% of your capital in each trade

   Broker: AnyBroker With ECN Account Supoort

This version only works in Metatrader 5

MT4 version can be found here

Introducing our MT5 EA:

This is a solution designed to take your investments to the next level. Forget about emotion-based decisions and market uncertainty. With our robot, you're backed by powerful algorithms and strategies proven over 6 months.

Our proposal involves implementing an Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently interprets RSI movements to initiate or adjust trading positions.

We don't offer detrimental solutions for your portfolio, no martingale, grid,scalping, or money management techniques that could jeopardize your entire capital.

Imagine making well-informed trading decisions based on precise data and deep analysis. It adapts to changing market conditions in real-time, giving you a competitive edge and enabling you to seize opportunities that might otherwise slip by.

Want to trade 24 hours a day without missing a single opportunity? With our trading robot, automation is the key. It executes precise and timely trades even when you're away from your desk. Free yourself from the constant stress of tracking markets and let advanced technology handle the heavy lifting.

We understand that risk management is fundamental in the trading world. Our quantitative trading robot places this priority front and center. It employs sophisticated risk models to assess each potential trade before execution. This means decisions are made with a deep understanding of the involved risk, allowing you to safeguard your capital while seeking growth opportunities.

We recognize that maintaining control is crucial. Our trading robot provides you with the transparency you need. Access detailed reports and real-time performance analysis.

Additionally, thanks to the backtesting attached in this EA allows you to review the historical performance of our trading robot. Evaluate its accuracy, analyze past trades, and gain insights into its potential for delivering consistent results.

The numbers speak for themselves. Our trading robot has consistently demonstrated its ability to outperform traditional strategies.


PARAMETERS

  • MagicNumber - A unique identifier assigned to the EA's orders, allowing distinction between this EA's operations and those of other EAs or manual trades.
  • LongEntrySignal, ShortEntrySignal, LongExitSignal, ShortExitSignal - Boolean signals controlling entry and exit conditions for long and short trades. These parameters determine if the EA will seek opportunities to open or close positions based on predefined criteria.
  • Money Management variables - Parameters related to money management and position sizing, such as risk percentage of balance, maximum allowed lots, among others.
  • Trading Options variables - Trading options including avoiding weekend trading, exiting at the end of the day, exiting on Fridays, limiting the time range for trading, among others.
  • Max Trades Per Day - The maximum number of trades allowed per day.
  • Min/Max SL/PT - The minimum and maximum values for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) in pips.
  • Control Variables - Variables related to order execution, such as maximum tolerated slippage, order expiration time.
  • Verbose mode - Configuration for logging messages in the terminal or a file.

Before purchasing this product, make sure you understand the risks involved in trading and that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or problems, you can write to me privately and I will resolve your issue as soon as possible.




Recommended products
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
Experts
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
Perfect Candle Scalping
Sopheaktra Phan
5 (1)
Experts
Configuration for XAUUSD is in the provided image below: !!RULE: Spread Must Be Maximum at 30points, Leverage 1:500 or HIGHER!! Simple describe follow the above configuration(100$ open 0.1Lot): 1, Fixed lot size 2, Always use SL 3, Always use Trailing SL (to maximize PROFIT) 4, Only one trade(one BUY or one SELL) per day 5, No Grid 6, No Hedge 7, No Arbitrage 8, No Martingale 9, No Compound 10, Another many function and many more to do the back test This EA is so simple to use and especially n
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
SuperR V2
Mario El Kallab
Experts
Overview SuperR V2 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor that combines the proven SuperTrend indicator with an advanced Rational Quadratic Kernel (RQK) filter. This unique combination provides exceptional trend detection while effectively filtering out market noise. Key Features The EA implements a canonical SuperTrend algorithm with single-band tracking for reliable trend identification. The RQK kernel filter acts as a sophisticated signal confirmation mechanism, ensuring entries onl
XAU Multiestrategia
Alejandro Roma Perez
Experts
XAUUSD MULTIESTRATEGIA: La Solución Definitiva para el Trading de Oro Automatizado Descubra   XAUUSD MULTIESTRATEGIA , un innovador Expert Advisor (EA) diseñado específicamente para optimizar su operativa en el volátil y lucrativo mercado del Oro (XAUUSD). Este robot de trading avanzado combina una arquitectura multi-estratégica con un enfoque riguroso en la gestión de riesgo, ofreciendo una solución robusta para traders que buscan consistencia y rendimiento diversificado. Rendimiento Comprobado
Hawk Auto Trading Robot for Gold
Zhanybek Kalybekov
Experts
HAWK BOT 4.2 — AI AUTO TRADING EXPERT FOR XAUUSD The most intelligent automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). No manual trading needed. Set it up once — it works 24/7 for you. HOW IT WORKS The bot uses the same proven logic as Hawk 4.3 Indicator: 1. Calculates ATR Bands automatically    (MA 15 + ATR 30 × 2.0) 2. Detects Pivot points    (local high / local low) 3. Waits for band touch + close inside    → Opens 3 positions instantly 4. Sets SL and TP autom
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro
Jianxiong Xiao
Experts
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA. The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can b
MA crossover ProLab mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
MA Crossover EA is a flexible MT5 Expert Advisor based on the Double Moving Average Crossover concept, designed for traders who want control, clarity, and customization . The moving average crossover is a well-known and widely applied method in technical analysis because it is simple to understand, easy to test, and adaptable across different markets and timeframes (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, and more). This EA takes the classic approach and turns it into a configurable system where you ca
Over Watch EA
Kiresh Choweni
Experts
️ OVERWATCH — MultiLevel Drawdown Reporter EA  Your Account's Circuit Breaker + Personal Trading Analyst You can't out-trade a blown account. Overwatch's first job is making sure that never happens — then it turns every day of trading into a report you can actually learn from. It's built to run two ways: as an all-around guard sitting on top of your manual trading or another EA, or as a standalone watchdog with its own simple built-in strategy turned off. Either way, the drawdown protection a
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instru
Traidos
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required, MT5 Traidos is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the GBPUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Traidos include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details a
GoldHunterPro
Acoidan Godoy De Leon
Experts
GoldHunter AI PRO – Smart XAUUSD Scalper for MetaTrader 5 GoldHunter AI PRO is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD). The robot combines trend filtering, momentum analysis and precision scalping logic to capture short-term opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. The system is optimized for MetaTrader 5 and works best on the M5 timeframe using XAUUSD. Key Features • Fully automated trading system • Optimized for XAUUSD (Go
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
Ricardo Barnard
Experts
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation Strategy Overview This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency. Core Logic: Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars Volume Confirmation: MFI > 55 → conf
Panthers Traders
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
Experts
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
Ai UC EA MT5
Indra Maulana
4.33 (3)
Experts
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Bot Pulse Ultra DAX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Experts
Bot Pulse Trading – DAX Bollinger Bands Robot  Take advantage of market volatility with a carefully designed Bollinger Bands trading algorithm for the DAX! This advanced trading robot identifies precise entry and exit points, adapting to market dynamics with a structured and disciplined approach. Key Features: Smart Bollinger Bands Strategy – Identifies price extremes for high-probability trades. One Trade at a Time – Focused execution, ensuring controlled and efficient trading. Rigorous Testin
ICT Silver Bullet Master
Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
Experts
Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description: --- ### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description **Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).** #### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?** 1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading
Riftline
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Riftline — Multi-Asset Confluence Trading Engine Riftline is a fully automated multi-asset trading engine built for traders who are tired of single-indicator systems that fall apart the moment market conditions shift. Instead of relying on one signal, Riftline scans up to six instruments simultaneously — XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and BTCUSD by default, fully customizable — and scores every opportunity across multiple independent dimensions before ever placing a trade. How the Confl
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
FTU Bach FinAstro
James Erasmus
Experts
Bach — FinAstro  This is the FinAstro service: Receive weekly trend bias for most asset groups: Indices, USD, Metals, Energies and Crypto I gather market sources who provide directional trading bias, then after a review, I decide the best overall bias for the week for each asset group. Sent weekly via email. Your role is to then trade manually or with an algorithm and manage risk carefully, watch the video for more details Need a solid trend bias? more details coming soon when i launch thi
SmartWave EA
Shi Shuang Xie
Experts
EA Name: SmartWave EA — Intelligent XAUUSD Auto-Trading System Introduction SmartWave EA is an intelligent trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for the M5 timeframe . It combines trend recognition algorithms with a scalping strategy to automatically capture high-probability short-term trading opportunities. The EA includes a multi-layer risk control mechanism and a dynamic take-profit system , aiming to achieve stable performance with low drawdown across vario
LVL Break Out
LVL Invest
Experts
The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed. Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account. When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results. . Live signals . Suggested symbols
GOLD Sniper by MOHD iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
GOLD Sniper by MOHD-iK is a high-precision automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built on the philosophy of trend exploitation and volatility harvesting, this EA is designed to identify and execute trades when Gold exhibits rapid price surges—a characteristic behavior of the metal during its seasonal and high-momentum cycles. Support & Growth Your feedback is the engine behind our updates. Please take a moment to leave a rating and comment ; your insights help me r
BreakoutMaster
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position. The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps
OtayQuantumTrader
Ezzeddine Otay
Experts
Supporto Per assistenza o personalizzazioni contattare l'autore tramite  Email: otay.ezzeddine@gmail.com Telegramma : https://t.me/goldkiller2022 Profilo MQL5: ezzeddine ️ Avvertenza: Il trading Forex e CFD comporta un alto rischio di perdita. Non investire mai fondi che non ci si può permettere di perdere. Le performance passate non garantiscono risultati futuri. Copyright 2025 Otay Ezzeddine - OtayQuantumTraderEA Tempi e impostazioni di barra consigliati per Gold (XAUUSD) input grou
OtayQuantumGoldM5
Ezzeddine Otay
Experts
Supporto Per assistenza o personalizzazioni contattare l'autore tramite   Email: otay.ezzeddine@gmail.com                    Telegramma :   https://t.me/goldkiller2022 Profilo MQL5: ezzeddine ️ Avvertenza:  Il trading Forex e CFD comporta un alto rischio di perdita. Non investire mai fondi che non ci si può permettere di perdere. Le performance passate non garantiscono risultati futuri. Copyright 2025 Otay Ezzeddine - OtayQuantumTraderEA
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
EmaPro
Dragan Drenjanin
4 (1)
Experts
Ema Pro is a newly developed Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a classic moving average crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What truly sets this system apart from similar EAs is the integrated data miner built directly into the advisor. This powerful feature analyzes historical data to identify the optimal starting points (in time and price) for generating high-probability signals according to the chosen logic. Exit rules are managed intelligently using an independent ATR (Average True
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.38 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
VelocityFX Master MT4
Javier Alfre Hernaez Castejon
Experts
SPECIFICATIONS     Timeframe: H1(recommended) ,4H     Recommended Pair: EURUSD     Max drawdown: 12% (Backtested on MT5)    Money management: Recommended 0.5%-1% of your capital in each trade    Broker: AnyBroker With ECN Account Supoort MT5 version can be found here Introducing our MT4 EA: This is a solution designed to take your investments to the next level. Forget about emotion-based decisions and market uncertainty. With our robot, you're backed by powerful algorithms and strategies pr
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review