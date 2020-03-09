Revival

Very easy to use advisor with a minimum number of settings.

Revival is a fully automated robot that uses a unique combination of grid strategy and martingale. Trades are opened according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.
Recommended for use on cent accounts with brokers with a permitted lot of 1000 or more (eg RoboForex my.roboforex.com/en/?a=ldky).



 

Requirements

Trading pairs - Any

Timeframe - M1, M5

Minimum deposit - $100 (cent account), $10,000 (standard account)

Brokers - Supporting up to 200 open positions.
 
Peculiarities

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
- Works in different markets.
- Absence of S/L and T/P on the chart.
- All entries are made only according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, which excludes the set of grid orders in case of sharp changes in the market
.
- Spread and slippage are not important.

- Upon reaching the specified Profit, it is possible to close both individual orders and the entire grid. Depends on the MaxLots parameter.
  

Settings
 
BalansMul - Account balance to increase Lots and Profit parameters

Lots - Initial lot

Profit - Initial profit (indicated in account currency units)

Step-
The minimum distance to open the next trade when setting the grid. The order is not opened if the entry conditions for Ichimoku Kinko Hyo are not met.

Mul - Lot multiplier when typing the grid.

MaxLots - Number of orders for consecutive closing of orders in the grid,
when the specified value is reached and the specified Profit is reached, all grid orders are closed.

Magic - Magic number.

StopExpert - Stop the Expert Advisor. At the first start, specify false.

ATTENTION - requires optimization (optimization is best done on fast ticks, and then double-check on exact ones)
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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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