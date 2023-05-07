Revival AUDCAD

ATTENTION!!! The EA works correctly only on the AUDCAD pair.

Revival AUDCAD is a shortened version of the Revival Expert Advisor which uses a unique combination of grid strategy and martingale. Trades are opened according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. Recommended for use on cent accounts with brokers with an allowed lot of 1000 or more (eg RoboForex my.roboforex.com/en/?a=ldky).



 

Requirements

Trading pairs - AUDCAD only

Timeframe - M5

Minimum deposit - $100 (cent account), $10,000 (standard account)

Brokers - Supporting up to 200 open positions.
 
Peculiarities

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
- Works in different markets.
- Absence of S/L and T/P on the chart.
- All entries are made only according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, which excludes the set of grid orders in case of sharp changes in the market
.
- Spread and slippage are not important.

- Upon reaching the specified Profit, it is possible to close both individual orders and the entire grid. Depends on the MaxLots parameter.
  

Settings
 
BalansMul - Account balance to increase Lots and Profit parameters

Lots - Initial lot

Profit - Initial profit (indicated in account currency units)

Step-
The minimum distance to open the next trade when setting the grid. The order is not opened if the entry conditions for Ichimoku Kinko Hyo are not met.

Mul - Lot multiplier when typing the grid.

MaxLots - Number of orders for consecutive closing of orders in the grid,
when the specified value is reached and the specified Profit is reached, all grid orders are closed.

Magic - Magic number.

StopExpert - Stop the Expert Advisor. At the first start, specify false.

ATTENTION - requires optimization (optimization is best done on fast ticks, and then double-check on exact ones)


